Kyiv Faces Critical Defense Decisions Amid Dwindling Missile Supply

As winter descends on Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, the city grapples with the daunting task of deciding which targets to shield from potential air attacks. With a dwindling supply of missiles from the United States, the city stands on the precipice of a crisis. This situation unfolds against the backdrop of discord between Republican lawmakers and President Joe Biden concerning a new aid package for Ukraine.

Relentless Russian Strikes

Recent days have seen relentless aggression from Russia, launching a barrage of attacks using every type of missile, drone, and aircraft in its arsenal. Despite the intensity of this onslaught, the Ukrainian military stood its ground, intercepting 114 of the 158 missiles and drones launched. The Russian military assertively claims to have intercepted 14 HIMARS and Olkha shells and destroyed 31 Ukrainian drones.

International Assistance and the Test of Resolve

As the conflict escalates, international support pours in. The United Kingdom is dispatching hundreds of air defense missiles to bolster Ukraine’s air defenses. British Defense Secretary Grant Shapps insists that Putin is testing Ukraine’s defenses and the West’s resolve, and it’s high time for the world to rally around Ukraine.

Unfolding Crisis in Kyiv

Amidst this turmoil, Kyiv has been targeted relentlessly for six consecutive days. The city’s air defense forces managed to shoot down all missile attacks, but residential areas were hit causing casualties. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that the city has been targeted by 19 waves of Russian air strikes since the start of May. This uptick in attacks comes on the heels of Chinese Special Representative for Eurasian Affairs Li Hui’s European tour aimed at brokering a peace agreement to halt the violence.

The situation is compounded by the fact that Ukraine had to destroy 21 of 49 Iranian-made drones fired after Russia pledged to retaliate for an alleged terrorist attack on a border city. This marks a critical juncture for Kyiv, as it may have to decide which cities to safeguard with the limited missile defenses at its disposal.