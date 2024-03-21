KWIRS Clarifies Tax Collection Policy Amid Business Owner Protests in Kwara

The Kwara State Internal Revenue Service (KWIRS) recently issued a statement to clear the air on its tax collection procedures, following a protest by some business owners. Executive Chairman Shade Omoniyi emphasized that personal income tax payments should not be made through any third-party groups or associations, but directly to KWIRS, in a move to streamline tax compliance and collection.

Background of the Dispute

The clarification came after a group of business owners, primarily Igbo traders, shuttered their establishments across the state in protest against what they perceived as unfair tax collection practices by KWIRS. Their grievances highlighted a broader misunderstanding regarding authorized channels for tax payments and filings in Kwara State. KWIRS's response aimed not only to address these immediate concerns but also to reiterate the proper procedures for tax compliance as per Section 41 of the Personal Income Tax Act 2011.

Increasing Tax Compliance and Enforcement Measures

KWIRS noted an uptick in tax compliance among low-income earners, contrasted by a worrying trend of low compliance rates among High Net Worth Individuals. The statement from KWIRS also underscored the ongoing enforcement exercises against tax defaulters, signaling a stern stance on ensuring tax compliance across all income brackets. Taxpayers were reminded of their rights to object to tax assessments and encouraged to utilize the KWIRS Self Service Portal for filing Individual Annual Tax Returns before the March 31, 2024, deadline.

Commitment to Revenue Mobilization for Development

Expressing optimism, KWIRS highlighted the positive trajectory of tax compliance in the state and its correlation with socio-economic growth. The revenue service reaffirmed its dedication to facilitating a seamless tax payment process, underlining the critical role of tax revenue in financing developmental projects and improving the standard of living in Kwara State. Taxpayers were once again urged to fulfill their tax obligations timely, leveraging the digital platforms provided for convenience and efficiency.

As this situation unfolds, the emphasis on direct tax payments and the use of official channels for tax returns filing points to a broader initiative by KWIRS to enhance tax administration and compliance. This effort is instrumental in paving the way for sustainable development in Kwara State, ensuring that the tax system is fair, transparent, and conducive to the economic well-being of all its residents.