Kwesi Pratt Urges NPP Delegates to Reject Arrogant MPs Ahead of Parliamentary Elections

In an impassioned call to action, seasoned journalist Kwesi Pratt has urged delegates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to reject incumbent Members of Parliament (MPs) who have shown arrogance and disregard towards their constituents. Pratt's comments were made during a panel discussion on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' morning show, where he openly criticized MPs for their post-election behavior, suggesting that they treat voters as subordinates and fail to offer the expected care and attention.

Arrogance in Politics: The 'Champion Atta' Syndrome

Pratt pointed to a disturbing trend within the political landscape where some MPs, after securing their seats, adopt an attitude of superiority over those they represent. This attitude, colloquially referred to as 'Champion Atta,' is marked by a sense of entitlement and disregard for the very voters who put these MPs in power. Pratt's criticism of this behavior resonates with a broader call for political accountability and the need for elected officials to remember that they are public servants, not masters.

With the NPP's parliamentary election scheduled for the upcoming Saturday, January 27, Pratt emphasized the opportunity for the electorate to make a statement. By voting out those who have adopted the 'Champion Atta' attitude, voters can send a clear message to all politicians about the kind of representation they expect and deserve. This election, as Pratt suggests, is a chance for the voters to reclaim their voices and demonstrate their power.

A Story of Disapproval: The Case of Frank Annor Dompreh

The content of Pratt's call to action aligns with the sentiments expressed by the Nsawam Adoagyiri New Patriotic Party chairman, Francis Acquah. Acquah has expressed disapproval of the arrogant behavior of Member of Parliament, Frank Annor Dompreh. He highlighted Dompreh's divisive actions, lack of respect for party leadership and traditional authority, and refusal to attend functions hosted by traditional leaders. Acquah's disapproval underscores the urgent need to reject arrogant and disrespectful politicians, thus reinforcing Pratt's message.

In conclusion, Kwesi Pratt's advice serves as a timely reminder of the power of the electorate and the importance of holding elected officials accountable. As the NPP's parliamentary election approaches, his words echo a broader call for political change, a change where arrogance is replaced with humility, and superiority is supplanted by service.