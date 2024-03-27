KwaZulu-Natal's ANC Welcomes Resignation of Six Councillors Amid Corruption Claims in uMzumbe

The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal has recently expressed its approval following the resignation of six councillors from the uMzumbe municipality, highlighting ongoing issues of corruption and political instability within the region. This move comes after the councillors, previously suspended for collaborating with the opposition, announced their shift to the uMkhonto we Sizwe party, signaling a significant political realignment.

Underlying Causes of Resignation

At the heart of the councillors' decision to resign is the deep-seated issue of corruption within the uMzumbe municipality. Last year, the municipality became the center of controversy as community members demanded action against the dysfunctional leadership adversely affecting service delivery. The internal discord within the ANC, exacerbated by accusations of corruption, led to the suspension and eventual resignation of the councillors. Former speaker Sbonelo Maphumulo cited the party's inadequate response to corruption and its implications on the councillors' ability to perform their duties effectively as primary reasons for their departure.

ANC's Response and Future Steps

In response to these resignations, the ANC's provincial secretary, Bheki Mtolo, indicated the party's lack of concern over the councillors' departure, urging them to report any knowledge of corruption to the authorities. Mtolo emphasized the opportunity to replace the resigning councillors with individuals of integrity through upcoming by-elections, hinting at the party's intention to rejuvenate its representation in uMzumbe. This stance reflects the ANC's commitment to addressing the underlying issues of corruption and governance that have plagued the municipality.

Implications for uMzumbe and the ANC

The resignations and the subsequent shift of the councillors to the uMkhonto we Sizwe party underscore the broader challenges facing the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal, including the fight against corruption and maintaining party unity. The upcoming by-elections will not only serve as a litmus test for the ANC's resolve in combating corruption but also offer a glimpse into the political dynamics and voter sentiment within the uMzumbe municipality. With the party's integrity and leadership in question, the outcomes of these elections could significantly influence the ANC's political future in the region.