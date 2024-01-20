Kwara State Government Successfully Mediates Peace in Chikanda

The Kwara State Government has successfully brokered peace between the Yoruba and Baruba communities in Chikanda, Baruten Local Government Area (LGA), quelling a recent communal conflict. The government's delegation, led by the Speaker of the Kwara State House of Assembly, Yakubu Danladi-Salihu, initiated peace talks in Kosubosu, the LGA's headquarters. These talks included respected figures such as the Okere of Saki Land, Oba Khalid Olabisi Ilugbemidepo, and the Ibà of Kishi Land, Moshood Lawal Arowoduye II, as well as representatives from the Baruba and Yoruba communities.

During the meeting, Speaker Danladi-Salihu emphasised the Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq-led administration's commitment to maintaining the longstanding peaceful coexistence between Kwara and the neighbouring Oyo State.

The Speaker commended the proactive measures taken by the traditional leaders and reiterated the importance of avoiding conflict at all costs. Also present were the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs and the Baruten local government TIC chairman, who reiterated the government's dedication to peaceful relationships.

The Role of Traditional Leaders

The peace talks underlined the influential roles of traditional leaders and local government officials in preventing conflicts and sustaining peace. The Okere of Saki Land and the Ibà of Kishi Land pledged their commitment to ensuring peaceful coexistence among people from both states.

Following the discussions, the delegation visited the site of the disturbance. The visit served to express sympathy to the victims and reinforce the call for peace. The Speaker urged the affected to embrace peace, promising the government's support in the process of healing and rebuilding.