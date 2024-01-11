en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Kwame Anyimadu Antwi Denies Involvement in NEIP CEO’s Arrest

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:42 pm EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 3:48 pm EST
Kwame Anyimadu Antwi Denies Involvement in NEIP CEO’s Arrest

In a turn of events concerning the arrest of Kofi Owusu Nkansah, CEO of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), prominent figure Kwame Anyimadu Antwi has issued a public denial of involvement. The arrest of Owusu Nkansah, a significant figurehead in the region’s entrepreneurship and innovation landscape, has stirred attention and speculation.

Anyimadu Antwi’s Denial

In light of circulating rumors and potential misunderstandings, Anyimadu Antwi clarified that he had no hand in the legal issues faced by Owusu Nkansah. His statement was aimed at distancing himself from the situation and clearing his name. Anyimadu Antwi emphasized that his actions and interests were not aligned with the circumstances leading to Owusu Nkansah’s legal predicament.

Accusations and Tensions

The arrest of Owusu Nkansah has not only drawn public attention but also injected tension into the upcoming primary election. With claims of bias and misinformation spreading by the NPP Asante Akyem Central constituency secretary, the situation has become politically charged. Anyimadu Antwi refuted these claims, underscoring his non-involvement and expressing concern about the secretary’s partiality.

Implications and Future Developments

The arrest of Kofi Owusu Nkansah, who is also an NPP parliamentary aspirant, has implications not only for the accused but also for the political landscape and the future of NEIP. As the situation unfolds, it remains to be seen how this incident will impact the upcoming elections and the dynamics within the political sphere.

0
Crime Ghana Politics
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
17 mins ago
Sumter Police Seeks Public's Help in Armed Robbery Case
In a recent development, the Sumter Police Department has reached out to the public, seeking assistance in locating David McCoy, a 68-year-old man implicated in an attempted armed robbery and associated shooting incident. The law enforcement authorities have requested anyone who possesses information regarding McCoy’s whereabouts to come forward and cooperate in the ongoing investigation.
Sumter Police Seeks Public's Help in Armed Robbery Case
Man Arrested for Robbery in Manila: A Routine Patrol Turned Confrontation
58 mins ago
Man Arrested for Robbery in Manila: A Routine Patrol Turned Confrontation
Tragic Shooting in Richmond: An Unseen Face of Domestic Violence
1 hour ago
Tragic Shooting in Richmond: An Unseen Face of Domestic Violence
Peruvian Authorities Debunk Claims of Extraterrestrial Figures
27 mins ago
Peruvian Authorities Debunk Claims of Extraterrestrial Figures
Prof Brothers Malema Suspended by University of Botswana Following Rape Allegation
44 mins ago
Prof Brothers Malema Suspended by University of Botswana Following Rape Allegation
Barbados Man Sentenced to Eight Years for Kidnapping
56 mins ago
Barbados Man Sentenced to Eight Years for Kidnapping
Latest Headlines
World News
Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield Questionable for Playoff Game, Eagles' QB Jalen Hurts Cleared to Play
1 min
Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield Questionable for Playoff Game, Eagles' QB Jalen Hurts Cleared to Play
BLV Tennis: Australia's Fastest Growing Blind Sport
3 mins
BLV Tennis: Australia's Fastest Growing Blind Sport
Florida Gators Triumph Over Arkansas Razorbacks with Decisive 90-68 Win
3 mins
Florida Gators Triumph Over Arkansas Razorbacks with Decisive 90-68 Win
World Economic Forum 2024: Navigating Global Challenges Amidst a Shifting Landscape
6 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: Navigating Global Challenges Amidst a Shifting Landscape
Transforming Healthcare: The Rising Benefits of Home Hospital Care
7 mins
Transforming Healthcare: The Rising Benefits of Home Hospital Care
Historic Win for Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party Unsettles Beijing
10 mins
Historic Win for Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party Unsettles Beijing
2024 Iowa Caucuses: A Defining Moment in the Republican Presidential Primary
10 mins
2024 Iowa Caucuses: A Defining Moment in the Republican Presidential Primary
Trump Criticizes Political Newcomer Vivek Ramaswamy: A Tactical Shift Within The MAGA Movement
11 mins
Trump Criticizes Political Newcomer Vivek Ramaswamy: A Tactical Shift Within The MAGA Movement
Unusual Medical Case Reported: Man Diagnosed with Pubic Lice
12 mins
Unusual Medical Case Reported: Man Diagnosed with Pubic Lice
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
2 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
2 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
2 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
5 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
8 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
8 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
8 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
9 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app