Ghana

Kwame Anyimadu Antwi Denies Involvement in NEIP CEO’s Arrest

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 12, 2024 at 4:21 am EST
Kwame Anyimadu Antwi Denies Involvement in NEIP CEO’s Arrest

Kwame Anyimadu Antwi, a prominent member of the Ghanaian parliament, has unequivocally denied any involvement in the arrest of Kofi Owusu Nkansah, the CEO of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP). This assertion comes amidst swirling speculations, suggesting that Antwi might have had a hand in the recent turn of events.

Distancing from Allegations

Antwi, in an attempt to distance himself from the unfolding controversy, stated that he played no role in Nkansah’s detention. This move was prompted by allegations that Nkansah had been distributing money to delegates ahead of the NPP Parliamentary primaries. Antwi emphasized his lack of involvement and urged the public to understand that he has no influence over the legal or judicial process. His statements reflect an effort to maintain integrity and transparency, critical attributes for public figures embroiled in legal matters.

Rising Tensions in the Political Arena

The arrest of Nkansah and the subsequent accusations have undeniably stirred the political waters, creating tension in the lead-up to the primary elections. Antwi, however, has called for fair and unbiased primaries, criticizing the secretary for apparent partiality in the competition. He further clarified that he was not involved in reporting anyone to the Office of the Special Prosecutor, a claim that has been part of the circulating speculations.

Resumption of Duties Amidst Controversy

Despite the ongoing controversy, the released NEIP CEO, Nkansah, is expected to resume campaigning for the Asante Akim Central parliamentary seat while concurrently fulfilling his responsibilities at the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme. This incident reflects the intricate and often turbulent interplay of politics and public service, a narrative that continues to evolve as more information comes to light.

Ghana Politics
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

