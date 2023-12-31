en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Ghana

Kwame A Plus Articulates Socio-Political Views on United Showbiz

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: December 31, 2023 at 2:34 pm EST
Kwame A Plus Articulates Socio-Political Views on United Showbiz

With a reputation for his outspokenness on socio-political matters, Kwame A Plus, the musician turned political activist, graced an episode of the United Showbiz program. Well recognized in Ghana for his tireless advocacy for transparency and accountability, his appearance sparked a flurry of discussions, both on and off the digital platforms.

Voicing Concerns and Assessing Governance

A Plus used this opportunity to dissect various government policies and the role of public officials. He emphasized the need for an open government, where every action is transparent and accountable to the citizens. His critique of the current state of affairs was both eloquent and thought-provoking, making listeners ruminate on the issues raised.

The Power of Media and Public Discourse

Acknowledging the role of the media, Kwame A Plus highlighted its importance in promoting healthy public discourse. He opined that media, especially digital platforms, have a critical role in shaping national dialogue. The lively discussions and debates that followed his appearance on the show bore testimony to his assertion.

Encouraging Youth Participation

One aspect that stood out during his appearance was his emphasis on youth participation in politics and social movements. A Plus is a firm believer in the power of the youth to drive change. His efforts towards encouraging the younger generation to take up the mantle of social and political change were evident in his dialogues.

Overall, the United Showbiz program served as a platform for Kwame A Plus to articulate his perspectives on national matters and engage with a wider audience. His appearance not only sparked debates but also reinforced his position as a strong advocate for socio-political reform in Ghana.

0
Ghana Politics Social Issues
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Godwin Dogbey Honored as 'Man of The Year 2023' by Kaya Tours & Management Services Ltd

By Ebenezer Mensah

AfuaAsantewaaSingathon: Afua Asantewaa Aduonum's Musical Marathon Captivates the Masses

By BNN Correspondents

Mahama Pledges Additional Eid Holiday for Ghana's Muslims Amidst 2024 Election Campaign

By Ebenezer Mensah

Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name

By Geeta Pillai

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum's Singathon: A Musical Marathon Stirring Elatio ...
@Ghana · 10 hours
Afua Asantewaa Aduonum's Singathon: A Musical Marathon Stirring Elatio ...
heart comment 0
Kwame A Plus Ignites Socio-Political Dialogue on United Showbiz

By Ebenezer Mensah

Kwame A Plus Ignites Socio-Political Dialogue on United Showbiz
MCYAAYEBOAH1 Captivates Viewers on UnitedShowbiz

By Ebenezer Mensah

MCYAAYEBOAH1 Captivates Viewers on UnitedShowbiz
Kwame A Plus: A Voice for Accountability and Social Change on United Showbiz

By BNN Correspondents

Kwame A Plus: A Voice for Accountability and Social Change on United Showbiz
Afua Asantewaa Aduonum’s Record-Breaking Singathon Sparks Global Musical Discussions

By BNN Correspondents

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum's Record-Breaking Singathon Sparks Global Musical Discussions
Latest Headlines
World News
2023 in Review: Shifting Political Landscapes, Technological Breakthroughs, and Global Challenges
9 mins
2023 in Review: Shifting Political Landscapes, Technological Breakthroughs, and Global Challenges
Groundbreaking Study Links Placental Group B Streptococcus to Neonatal Risks
11 mins
Groundbreaking Study Links Placental Group B Streptococcus to Neonatal Risks
North Korea Abandons Pursuit of Unification with South Korea
11 mins
North Korea Abandons Pursuit of Unification with South Korea
Kenya's Political Maturity Showcased in Recent Elections: A Statement by President Ruto
12 mins
Kenya's Political Maturity Showcased in Recent Elections: A Statement by President Ruto
Kenyan Deputy President Defends Affordable Housing Project Amid Debates
12 mins
Kenyan Deputy President Defends Affordable Housing Project Amid Debates
MRI Lumbar Vertebral Canal Study Offers New Insight into Low Back Pain
12 mins
MRI Lumbar Vertebral Canal Study Offers New Insight into Low Back Pain
Phenotypic Characterization of GA Predictors in AMD: A Pathway to Personalized Medicine
12 mins
Phenotypic Characterization of GA Predictors in AMD: A Pathway to Personalized Medicine
Andy Murray Eager to Challenge Djokovic and Nadal: A Glimpse into Tennis's Triumphant Return
16 mins
Andy Murray Eager to Challenge Djokovic and Nadal: A Glimpse into Tennis's Triumphant Return
Arsenal's Title Pursuit Stumbles with a Defeat to Fulham
19 mins
Arsenal's Title Pursuit Stumbles with a Defeat to Fulham
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
2 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
2 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
2 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
2 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
2 hours
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
2 hours
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
3 hours
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
4 hours
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
World Welcomes 2024 Amid Spectacular Celebrations and Heightened Security
4 hours
World Welcomes 2024 Amid Spectacular Celebrations and Heightened Security

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app