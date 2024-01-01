Kwame A Plus Advocates for Better Governance in Ghana Ahead of 2024 Elections

Ghanaian musician and political activist, Kwame A Plus, recently graced the United Showbiz program to discuss the upcoming 2024 elections and the activities of his movement, ‘The People’s Project’ (TPP). The TPP stands as a beacon, aiming to foster better governance and enhanced accountability in Ghana.

The Call for Citizen Vigilance

A Plus underscored the need for citizens to adopt a critical stance towards politicians, urging them to hold these public figures accountable for their promises and actions. He painted the 2024 elections as a crucial turning point, a moment for potential change, and encouraged the public to throw their support behind candidates who placed national interests over personal gains.

The discussion also plunged into the subject of civic engagement and responsible citizenship. A Plus argued that these elements were key in carving the country’s future. He urged Ghanaians to actively participate in the political discourse, to question decisions that impacted their lives, and to demand transparency and accountability from their leaders.

Addressing Current Political Climate

Turning his attention to the current political climate, A Plus addressed the concerns surrounding the influence of money in politics. He advocated for a shift towards a more transparent and people-centric approach to governance, voicing his worries about the dangers of unchecked power and the corruption it often breeds.

During the program, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) criticized the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the economic struggles faced by Ghanaians, attributing it to the NPP’s governance. The NDC urged Ghanaians to see the 2024 elections as an opportunity for change. Countering these assertions, the NPP criticized former President John Dramani Mahama for his comments on the 2023 WASSCE results. They accused him of belittling the achievements of Ghanaian youth and lacking a clear vision for the country’s future.