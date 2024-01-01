en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Ghana

Kwame A Plus Advocates for Better Governance in Ghana Ahead of 2024 Elections

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 1, 2024 at 8:23 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 11:41 am EST
Kwame A Plus Advocates for Better Governance in Ghana Ahead of 2024 Elections

Ghanaian musician and political activist, Kwame A Plus, recently graced the United Showbiz program to discuss the upcoming 2024 elections and the activities of his movement, ‘The People’s Project’ (TPP). The TPP stands as a beacon, aiming to foster better governance and enhanced accountability in Ghana.

The Call for Citizen Vigilance

A Plus underscored the need for citizens to adopt a critical stance towards politicians, urging them to hold these public figures accountable for their promises and actions. He painted the 2024 elections as a crucial turning point, a moment for potential change, and encouraged the public to throw their support behind candidates who placed national interests over personal gains.

The discussion also plunged into the subject of civic engagement and responsible citizenship. A Plus argued that these elements were key in carving the country’s future. He urged Ghanaians to actively participate in the political discourse, to question decisions that impacted their lives, and to demand transparency and accountability from their leaders.

Addressing Current Political Climate

Turning his attention to the current political climate, A Plus addressed the concerns surrounding the influence of money in politics. He advocated for a shift towards a more transparent and people-centric approach to governance, voicing his worries about the dangers of unchecked power and the corruption it often breeds.

During the program, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) criticized the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the economic struggles faced by Ghanaians, attributing it to the NPP’s governance. The NDC urged Ghanaians to see the 2024 elections as an opportunity for change. Countering these assertions, the NPP criticized former President John Dramani Mahama for his comments on the 2023 WASSCE results. They accused him of belittling the achievements of Ghanaian youth and lacking a clear vision for the country’s future.

0
Ghana Politics
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Ghanaian High School Gears Up for Big Science and Maths Quiz

By Ebenezer Mensah

UTV Ghana's Science and Maths Quiz to Feature Popular Social Media Personalities

By Ebenezer Mensah

Chef Faila Abdul Razak: A Culinary Marathon for a World Record

By Israel Ojoko

Diana Asamoah's Christmas Statement Ignites Debate on Ghana's Economic Health

By Ebenezer Mensah

Salinko and Counsellor Lutterodt to Star at UTVDayWithTheStars ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 4 hours
Salinko and Counsellor Lutterodt to Star at UTVDayWithTheStars ...
heart comment 0
Ghana’s NDC Blames NPP for Economic Hardships, Offers Hope for 2024

By Ebenezer Mensah

Ghana's NDC Blames NPP for Economic Hardships, Offers Hope for 2024
Ghana’s Vice President Defends NPP’s Education Policies

By Ebenezer Mensah

Ghana's Vice President Defends NPP's Education Policies
Ghana’s 2024 Elections: Social Media Favors John Mahama, Says IMANI Africa Report

By Ebenezer Mensah

Ghana's 2024 Elections: Social Media Favors John Mahama, Says IMANI Africa Report
Despite Media Group Donates GH₵50,000 to Widows in East Legon Chapel

By Ebenezer Mensah

Despite Media Group Donates GH₵50,000 to Widows in East Legon Chapel
Latest Headlines
World News
Thomas Partey Excluded from Ghana's AFCON 2023 Squad Due to Injury
1 min
Thomas Partey Excluded from Ghana's AFCON 2023 Squad Due to Injury
South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol Pledges Tangible Economic Recovery in 2024
3 mins
South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol Pledges Tangible Economic Recovery in 2024
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol's Unwavering Commitment to Reform
4 mins
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol's Unwavering Commitment to Reform
MBF President Disagrees with Army Chief's Stance on Arms Prohibition
4 mins
MBF President Disagrees with Army Chief's Stance on Arms Prohibition
Gaza in the Crosshairs: Unraveling Israeli Sentiments Amid Conflict
6 mins
Gaza in the Crosshairs: Unraveling Israeli Sentiments Amid Conflict
Fulham's New Year's Eve Triumph Over Arsenal Shakes Up Premier League
6 mins
Fulham's New Year's Eve Triumph Over Arsenal Shakes Up Premier League
Gaza Conflict Sparks Global Demonstrations on New Year's Day: A Hope for Change in 2024
8 mins
Gaza Conflict Sparks Global Demonstrations on New Year's Day: A Hope for Change in 2024
FCB Nyasa Big Bullets Triumph in Inaugural Castel Challenge Cup
9 mins
FCB Nyasa Big Bullets Triumph in Inaugural Castel Challenge Cup
Nairobi's Unified Business Permit: A Digital Leap Towards Streamlined Operations and Enhanced Revenue
10 mins
Nairobi's Unified Business Permit: A Digital Leap Towards Streamlined Operations and Enhanced Revenue
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
47 mins
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
1 hour
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
1 hour
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
1 hour
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
2 hours
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
3 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
3 hours
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
4 hours
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
4 hours
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app