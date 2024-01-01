en English
Economy

Kwale County Residents Challenge President Ruto’s Job Creation Claims

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 1, 2024 at 11:06 am EST
Kwale County Residents Challenge President Ruto’s Job Creation Claims

In a direct confrontation with President William Ruto, residents of Kwale County in Kenya have questioned the president’s claim of creating one million jobs since he took office. The query, posed during a public event, encapsulates the residents’ skepticism and their demand for accountability regarding the promise President Ruto had made.

Public Quest for Transparency

The president’s assertion that his administration has reached the milestone of creating one million jobs, as part of his commitment to improving employment opportunities in the country, was met with doubt and insistence on results. The residents’ inquiry shines a light on their desire for transparency and the need for tangible proof of government initiatives geared towards job creation.

The Weight of Political Promises

This exchange underlines the public’s expectation for tangible economic improvements and serves as a reminder of the importance of delivering on political promises. The dialogue between the president and Kwale County residents is emblematic of the bigger picture of politics and its interplay with the citizenry’s demand for development and change.

Property Rights Battle in Diani

In parallel news, seven individuals in the same county lost a legal battle for ownership of a 22-acre beach plot in Diani after the Court of Appeal upheld Bahati Properties Ltd’s ownership. This dispute escalated to the Supreme Court, raising questions about the irregular registration of property rights along the Coastal Strip and the state’s alleged negligence in issuing multiple title deeds for the same property. However, the court ruled against the individuals, reinforcing Bahati Properties Ltd’s ownership.

Economy Kenya Politics
Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

