en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Ghana

Kwabena Agyei Agyepong: A Call for Hard Work Over Slogans in Ghana’s Political Landscape

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:21 am EST
Kwabena Agyei Agyepong: A Call for Hard Work Over Slogans in Ghana’s Political Landscape

In a rare departure from typical political discourse, former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Ghana, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, has voiced his preference for concrete effort over catchy slogans in electoral campaigns. In a candid interview with Accra-based TV3, Agyepong, a seasoned politician and civil engineer, revealed his distaste for the party’s slogan ‘breaking the eight,’ stating that he has never used it, as he firmly believes in the power of hard work over sloganeering.

Focusing on Hard Work and Performance

Agyepong’s emphasis on the significance of hard work in winning elections is a refreshing stance in a landscape often dominated by catchy rhetoric and political spin. His position underscores a belief in the power of action and tangible results, over the often ephemeral nature of campaign promises and slogans.

Commending Government’s Efforts in Infrastructural Development

Not just content with calling for a shift in political campaigning, Agyepong also took the opportunity to laud the current government’s performance, particularly in the realm of infrastructural development. His expertise as a civil engineer lends weight to his commendations, as he praised the government’s extensive work in improving road infrastructure across the nation. According to Agyepong, such a level of development is unprecedented and surpasses any efforts made by previous governments.

A Word of Caution

However, Agyepong also voiced criticism of the Akufo-Addo-led government’s approach to development. In his view, the administration is spreading itself too thin, resulting in its impact not being felt by the general populace. He underscored the importance of equitable distribution of development across the country, implying that the government’s efforts, while commendable, could be better managed to benefit more Ghanaians.

In conclusion, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong’s remarks serve as a call for a shift in political culture — from sloganeering to focusing on hard work and tangible results. His words are both a commendation and a critique, providing a thoughtful perspective on Ghana’s current political landscape.

0
Ghana Politics
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Ghana

See more
3 hours ago
NPP's George Asante Calls for Respectful Campaigning Ahead of Parliamentary Primaries
In the lead-up to the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) parliamentary primaries on January 27, 2024, Deputy National Communications Director George Krobea Asante issued a call for respectful and measured campaigning. In an interview highlighted by the Daily Graphic, a state-owned newspaper, Asante emphasized the need for party members to exercise caution in their public statements,
NPP's George Asante Calls for Respectful Campaigning Ahead of Parliamentary Primaries
Ghana's Fourth Republican Constitution Day: A Call for Constitutional Review
9 hours ago
Ghana's Fourth Republican Constitution Day: A Call for Constitutional Review
Tamale's Cook-A-Thon: A Culinary Marathon Fueling Local Economy
9 hours ago
Tamale's Cook-A-Thon: A Culinary Marathon Fueling Local Economy
Ghana Gears Up for Africa Cup of Nations: A Look at the Team's Journey
3 hours ago
Ghana Gears Up for Africa Cup of Nations: A Look at the Team's Journey
Ghana's Political Turmoil: Mahama's Potential Comeback Amidst Governance Criticisms
5 hours ago
Ghana's Political Turmoil: Mahama's Potential Comeback Amidst Governance Criticisms
Kennedy Osei Nyarko Eyes Re-election in Akim Swedru
6 hours ago
Kennedy Osei Nyarko Eyes Re-election in Akim Swedru
Latest Headlines
World News
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
49 seconds
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
Poonai Pharmacy Secures Spot in Under-11 Cricket Tournament Finals after Exciting Semi-final Clash
2 mins
Poonai Pharmacy Secures Spot in Under-11 Cricket Tournament Finals after Exciting Semi-final Clash
Arthur Smith Out as Falcons' Head Coach after Disappointing Season
2 mins
Arthur Smith Out as Falcons' Head Coach after Disappointing Season
Arn Anderson Advocates for More In-ring Experience for Son Brock
3 mins
Arn Anderson Advocates for More In-ring Experience for Son Brock
Arizona Grapples with Significant Budget Deficit as Legislature Reconvenes
3 mins
Arizona Grapples with Significant Budget Deficit as Legislature Reconvenes
Seahawks' Cigar Celebration: A Misunderstood Gesture of Joy
3 mins
Seahawks' Cigar Celebration: A Misunderstood Gesture of Joy
Dallas Mavericks Triumph Over Minnesota Timberwolves in High-Stakes NBA Showdown
3 mins
Dallas Mavericks Triumph Over Minnesota Timberwolves in High-Stakes NBA Showdown
Liverpool Triumphs Over Arsenal in FA Cup Thriller
3 mins
Liverpool Triumphs Over Arsenal in FA Cup Thriller
Weekend Sports Roundup: Liverpool's Victory, Newcastle's Triumph, and Gauff's Title Defence
3 mins
Weekend Sports Roundup: Liverpool's Victory, Newcastle's Triumph, and Gauff's Title Defence
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
49 seconds
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
2 hours
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
2 hours
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
3 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
3 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
6 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
6 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
6 hours
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North
7 hours
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app