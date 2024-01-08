Kwabena Agyei Agyepong: A Call for Hard Work Over Slogans in Ghana’s Political Landscape

In a rare departure from typical political discourse, former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Ghana, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, has voiced his preference for concrete effort over catchy slogans in electoral campaigns. In a candid interview with Accra-based TV3, Agyepong, a seasoned politician and civil engineer, revealed his distaste for the party’s slogan ‘breaking the eight,’ stating that he has never used it, as he firmly believes in the power of hard work over sloganeering.

Focusing on Hard Work and Performance

Agyepong’s emphasis on the significance of hard work in winning elections is a refreshing stance in a landscape often dominated by catchy rhetoric and political spin. His position underscores a belief in the power of action and tangible results, over the often ephemeral nature of campaign promises and slogans.

Commending Government’s Efforts in Infrastructural Development

Not just content with calling for a shift in political campaigning, Agyepong also took the opportunity to laud the current government’s performance, particularly in the realm of infrastructural development. His expertise as a civil engineer lends weight to his commendations, as he praised the government’s extensive work in improving road infrastructure across the nation. According to Agyepong, such a level of development is unprecedented and surpasses any efforts made by previous governments.

A Word of Caution

However, Agyepong also voiced criticism of the Akufo-Addo-led government’s approach to development. In his view, the administration is spreading itself too thin, resulting in its impact not being felt by the general populace. He underscored the importance of equitable distribution of development across the country, implying that the government’s efforts, while commendable, could be better managed to benefit more Ghanaians.

In conclusion, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong’s remarks serve as a call for a shift in political culture — from sloganeering to focusing on hard work and tangible results. His words are both a commendation and a critique, providing a thoughtful perspective on Ghana’s current political landscape.