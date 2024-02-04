Kuwaiti MP Inquiries and Proposed Budget Amendment in National Assembly

In a recent development, Kuwaiti Member of Parliament (MP) Muhannad Al-Sayer has sought clarification from Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Fahd Yusuf Al-Sabah regarding Ministerial Resolution 56/2024. His inquiries primarily revolve around the rules for issuing family visas and the potential exclusions of certain categories.

Proposed Budget Amendment and Financial Strength

The National Assembly is also set to vote on a proposed additional appropriation of KD 50 million for governmental budgets. This measure has been deemed necessary due to the transition of the emirate following the late Amir's death. MP Shuaib Al-Muwaizri has been vocal about the government's financial strength during these discussions. He has fervently advocated for bills to increase allowances and zero interest loans for retirees, dismissing claims of a budget deficit.

National Assembly's Committee Investigations

Several committees within the National Assembly have been assigned the responsibility of investigating a variety of issues. These range from delays in healthcare services and concerns over environmental damage, to the expenditure on media advertisements by the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development.

MP's Inquiries on Ministry of Interior's Contracts

MP Hamad Al-Matar has submitted a request for details on the Ministry of Interior's contracts for vehicle maintenance. He has also inquired about the technical inspection of vehicles by private companies. Furthermore, Al-Matar is seeking information on the implementation of the Retirees Health Insurance Law.

Revitalizing Kuwait's Tourism

The Ministry of Interior has been considering reintroducing diverse categories of visit visas for Kuwait, including family visit visas. This move, initiated by Sheikh Fahd Al-Yousef, aligns with the government's vision to boost Kuwait's tourism sector and stimulate business operations. The reopening of visit visas will adhere to specific guidelines and conditions, ensuring compliance with the nation's laws and preventing an increase in violators.