Kuwaiti Government Boycott Triggers Prime Minister's Resignation and Calls for Early Elections

In a dramatic turn of events, the Kuwaiti government's refusal to attend a National Assembly session has led to the prime minister's resignation and calls for early elections. The ongoing feud between the government and the elected assembly has hindered financial and economic reforms in the country, exacerbated by the pandemic and the drop in oil prices.

The Clash of Powers

The Kuwaiti government's decision to boycott the National Assembly session was a bold move to assert the authorities of the executive and legislative branches. The government aimed to prevent encroachment on its authority and clarify the roles of each institution. This decision highlights the tensions that have persisted between the two bodies, obstructing the progress of much-needed reforms.

The Imperative for Reform

The government must prioritize addressing pressing issues, such as the black hole of subsidies consuming a third of the state's general budget. These large sums primarily benefit those seeking to accumulate wealth, while low-income earners see little benefit. Instead, 20% of the subsidy budget could be used to raise the salaries of low-income earners and improve their lives. Administrative work, particularly in the education sector, must be organized, as revealed by the implementation of the fingerprint attendance system on teachers.

A Call for Cooperation and Modern Legislation

Reform measures, such as imposing taxes and eliminating unfair conditions for visitors to enter the country, have become a necessity to prevent plundering and looting of the country's resources. Cooperation between the two authorities must be based on a correct constitutional standard, working towards revising laws, eliminating radical ones, approving modern legislation, and not allowing one authority to overstep the other.

The Crown Prince has constitutionally dissolved the National Assembly and called for new general elections to address the political crises caused by the pandemic and drop in oil prices. As Kuwait navigates these challenges, it is essential to find a balance between the executive and legislative powers, working together to serve the best interests of the nation.

Note: This article was written on February 14, 2024, and reflects the situation at that time. As events unfold, updates and changes may occur.