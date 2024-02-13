Kuwait Cabinet Addresses Critical Matters and Emphasizes Unity

In a session brimming with significant discussions, the cabinet of Kuwait addressed several critical matters, including the National Assembly's agenda for the upcoming session. The meeting took place on February 13, 2024, and was marked by poignant decisions and heartfelt tributes.

National Assembly Affairs: A Clash of Opinions

The cabinet deliberated on the National Assembly's rejection of Speaker Ahmed Al-Saadoun's decision to expunge MP Abdulkareem Al-Kandari's response to the Amiri speech from the minutes of the previous session. This move sparked intense debate among the cabinet members, reflecting the delicate balance of power within Kuwait's political landscape.

Incoming Letters and Queries: Addressing Concerns

The cabinet reviewed and approved several incoming letters, focusing on requests to investigate factors contributing to the increasing number of nominees for leadership positions in public institutions. Additionally, concerns about the delayed registration of new medicines and medical equipment were addressed, highlighting the government's commitment to healthcare advancements.

Voices of Dissent: MPs Express Concerns

MP Marzouq Al-Ghanim criticized the lack of responses to his 70 queries, expressing frustration over the slow pace of information dissemination. Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya pledged to address these concerns promptly.

Meanwhile, MP Hamad Al-Matar questioned the strategy of the Minister of Education regarding private universities, which receive substantial government funding but lag in hiring national academic staff. MP Jenan Bushehri voiced her concerns over the confidential classification of answers to her queries about Dhaman Hospitals Company.

Lastly, MP Falah Al-Hajri criticized the lack of precise information in the response to his query about the number of military personnel who participated in past wars.

The cabinet also mourned the passing of a former Member of Parliament and condemned a recent terrorist attack in Somalia. In a show of solidarity, they called for international cooperation in combating terrorism and extended their condolences to Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates.

In conclusion, today's cabinet meeting revealed a multifaceted tapestry of Kuwait's political landscape, with the government tackling pressing issues, addressing concerns, and emphasizing unity in the face of adversity. The commitment to transparency, accountability, and cooperation bodes well for the future of Kuwait's democratic process.