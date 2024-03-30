Kurdish Educators in Kirkuk Rally for Salary Localization, Seek Federal Government Action

At the heart of Kirkuk, a movement led by Kurdish educators is gaining momentum. Bazan Ahmed, alongside colleagues from the Kurdish Studies Department, has initiated a campaign for the localization of their salaries in federal government banks. This endeavor aims not only to streamline salary disbursements but also to uphold the dignity and seniority of those who have dedicated their lives to education.

Federal Localization

Bazan Ahmed, a 40-year-old staff member at the Fine Arts Institute, is at the forefront of this campaign. Speaking to Shafaq News agency, Ahmed disclosed that "Hundreds of employees, teachers, and educators in the Kurdish Studies Department have launched a widespread campaign to collect signatures urging Baghdad to activate the Federal Court's decision to localize the salaries of Kurdistan Region employees in federal banks." This move is seen as a step towards ensuring regular salary payments and mitigating the financial instability that has plagued these educators for years.

Continuous Signatures

Nasreen Ahmed, a dedicated school director, highlighted the clarity of their message: localizing salaries in government banks like Rafidain and Rasheed would guarantee regular salary disbursement and smoother work processes. The campaign is set to continue until their legitimate rights are acknowledged and met.

Statistics and Struggles

The numbers speak volumes about the dedication of educators in Kirkuk's Kurdish Studies Department, with Mohammed Khurshid, a 45-year-old teacher, pointing out the years of service these educators have provided. Despite their commitment, the Kurdistan Regional Government's (KRG) fiscal challenges have led to irregular salary payments, with the Federal Supreme Court of Iraq's decision on salary localization exacerbating the issue. Last year, the KRG managed to disburse only nine salaries to public employees, and this year, only one so far. Kurdish Prime Minister Masrour Barzani has urged the federal government to fulfill its promises and ensure timely salary distribution, marking a potential new phase of cooperation.