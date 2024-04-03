KUPPET Threatens Strike Over Stalled Promotions, Demands Action from TSC

Amidst rising tensions, the Kenya Union of Post-Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) has put the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) on notice over delayed teacher promotions, signaling potential nationwide industrial action. KUPPET Secretary General Akelo Misori highlighted the plight of teachers languishing in the same job group for years, underscoring the urgent need for the TSC to expedite the promotion process. This move comes after revelations that some recently promoted educators had either passed away or retired, leaving many deserving teachers overlooked.

Urgent Call for Action

The deadlock over teacher promotions has reached a critical point, with KUPPET demanding immediate action from the TSC. Misori lamented the demoralization among teachers who have seen little to no progression in their careers, despite their dedication and years of service. The union's stance is clear: without swift and transparent promotions, a nationwide strike seems inevitable. This situation underscores the systemic issues within the TSC's promotion framework, necessitating comprehensive reform.

Impact on Education and Teachers

The potential strike looms large over Kenya's education sector, threatening to disrupt learning nationwide. Teachers, pivotal to the educational development of students, find their morale and motivation at an all-time low due to the stagnation in their professional growth. The implications of a strike extend beyond the immediate disruption, highlighting the need for a sustainable solution to the longstanding issue of teacher promotions. The situation calls for a critical examination of the TSC's policies and practices, ensuring they align with the principles of fairness and meritocracy.

Looking Forward

As discussions between KUPPET and the TSC continue, the prospect of reaching an amicable solution remains uncertain. The proposed amendments to the TSC Act of 2012, aimed at addressing teacher promotion, professional development, and disciplinary cases, offer a glimmer of hope. Stakeholders, including teachers and education advocates, await the outcome of these deliberations with bated breath, hoping for a resolution that prioritizes the welfare of teachers and, by extension, the future of education in Kenya.