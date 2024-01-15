en English
KT Rama Rao Visits Deceased Party Worker’s Family, Demands Thorough Investigation

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:31 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 1:32 am EST
KT Rama Rao Visits Deceased Party Worker’s Family, Demands Thorough Investigation

In the heart of Telangana, a quiet village named Gantaravpally in Peddakottapally mandal of Kollapur constituency was visited by a significant political figure on Sunday. The visit was marked by sympathy, support, and a strong call for justice. KT Rama Rao, the Working President of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), visited the home of a deceased former party worker, Mallesh, who was killed by unknown attackers in recent days. The visit was not merely a token of condolence; it was a demonstration of solidarity and commitment to justice for the deceased.

Financial Aid for a Grieving Family

Rama Rao’s visit was marked by a tangible expression of support. The Working President announced a substantial financial assistance package of Rs 5 lakhs for the bereaved family. This gesture was more than mere charity; it represented the party’s recognition of Mallesh’s contributions and its commitment to those affected by the tragedy. It was a potent reminder that the BRS stands by its members, in life and in death.

A Riveting Call Against ‘Murder Politics’

During a press conference held later that day, Rama Rao moved beyond expressions of condolence and support. He tackled the troubling issue of ‘murder politics’ head-on, condemning the practice unequivocally. He emphasized the need to preserve peace in Telangana and expressed concern about the impact of such violent incidents on democracy. He warned that a lack of timely justice could undermine public confidence in the system, a situation that could have far-reaching implications for the state and its people.

Insisting on a Thorough Investigation

Rama Rao demanded a thorough and unbiased investigation into the murder of Mallesh Yadav. He insisted that senior police officials, including the Superintendent of Police and Deputy Superintendent of Police, should ensure a comprehensive inquiry. This was not a mere request; it was a clarion call for accountability for the murder of BRS activists. It underscored the necessity of a transparent investigation process, one that would not merely serve justice but also restore faith in the democratic system.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

