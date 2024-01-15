KT Rama Rao Visits Deceased Party Worker’s Family, Demands Thorough Investigation
In the heart of Telangana, a quiet village named Gantaravpally in Peddakottapally mandal of Kollapur constituency was visited by a significant political figure on Sunday. The visit was marked by sympathy, support, and a strong call for justice. KT Rama Rao, the Working President of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), visited the home of a deceased former party worker, Mallesh, who was killed by unknown attackers in recent days. The visit was not merely a token of condolence; it was a demonstration of solidarity and commitment to justice for the deceased.
Financial Aid for a Grieving Family
Rama Rao’s visit was marked by a tangible expression of support. The Working President announced a substantial financial assistance package of Rs 5 lakhs for the bereaved family. This gesture was more than mere charity; it represented the party’s recognition of Mallesh’s contributions and its commitment to those affected by the tragedy. It was a potent reminder that the BRS stands by its members, in life and in death.
A Riveting Call Against ‘Murder Politics’
During a press conference held later that day, Rama Rao moved beyond expressions of condolence and support. He tackled the troubling issue of ‘murder politics’ head-on, condemning the practice unequivocally. He emphasized the need to preserve peace in Telangana and expressed concern about the impact of such violent incidents on democracy. He warned that a lack of timely justice could undermine public confidence in the system, a situation that could have far-reaching implications for the state and its people.
Insisting on a Thorough Investigation
Rama Rao demanded a thorough and unbiased investigation into the murder of Mallesh Yadav. He insisted that senior police officials, including the Superintendent of Police and Deputy Superintendent of Police, should ensure a comprehensive inquiry. This was not a mere request; it was a clarion call for accountability for the murder of BRS activists. It underscored the necessity of a transparent investigation process, one that would not merely serve justice but also restore faith in the democratic system.
