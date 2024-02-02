KT Rama Rao Urges Government Intervention for Plight of Telangana Auto Drivers

In a crucial development, KT Rama Rao, the working president of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), has issued a public appeal to the Chief Minister of Telangana, A Revanth Reddy, accentuating the predicament of auto drivers in the state. Rao, known for his unswerving advocacy, claims that 15 auto drivers have recently taken their own lives due to a lack of livelihood, a crisis he attributes to the government's failure to fulfill its promises and policies that have negatively impacted the auto drivers.

Auto Drivers' Dire Circumstances

Rao contends that the situation for these hard-working individuals, who toil to provide for their families, has become dire as demand for auto services has depreciated. He underscores a distressing incident where a tribal auto driver's brother set their vehicle on fire in protest, a stark testament to the desperation felt by those impacted by these circumstances.

Demand for Government Intervention

To alleviate the hardship faced by the auto drivers, Rao is demanding that the government provide Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia to the families of the deceased drivers and offer a monthly financial aid of Rs 10,000 to 6.5 lakh drivers across the state. He criticized the government's recent renaming of the State building to Praja Bhavan as a superficial move, insisting that genuine policies and actions are required to uplift the people.

A Call for Action

Rao, in his stern warning, spoke of initiating a movement with the backing of the auto drivers if the government fails to respond to their needs. This call for action signifies the gravity of the issue and the urgency required to address it. As the BRS working president, Rao's appeal resonates as a demand for justice, a call for policies that safeguard the interests of the marginalized, and a plea for the government to honor its promises.