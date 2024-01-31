KSAT Reveals Intensive Collaboration Between Bexar County District Attorney's Office and Wren Collective

In a stark revelation, KSAT in San Antonio has exposed a deep and intricate relationship between the Bexar County District Attorney's Office and the Wren Collective, a criminal justice reform organization located in Austin. A thorough review of over 200 pages of emails and text messages, obtained via an open records request, discloses substantial communication between the District Attorney's office—primarily District Attorney Joe Gonzales and First Assistant District Attorney Christian Henrickson—and the Wren Collective. This communication traverses a wide range of topics, including specific cases, policy matters, and the contentious issue of bail reform.

Interactions under the Lens

The communication with Wren Collective commenced shortly after Gonzales assumed office in January 2019. The messages indicate that the District Attorney's office had frequent interactions with the Austin-based reform group in county meetings involving other officials. The founder of the Wren Collective, Jessica Brand, actively contributed to these discussions, offering strategic advice and support on policy enforcement and community action, thereby underlining the group's significant influence on the District Attorney's office.

Strategic Communication and Policy Influence

The disclosed communications also encompass responses to crime statistics released by the San Antonio Police Department (SAPD), strategies for managing public relations—such as in the case of teenager Erik Cantu, who was shot by a former SAPD officer—and the handling of a migrant flight investigation connected to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Moreover, the discussions addressed the challenges encountered by the District Attorney's office due to the COVID-19 pandemic, further deliberations on bail reform, and the possible filing of a removal of office petition against Gonzales following incidents involving SAPD officers in 2023.

A Deeper Probe into the Relationship

Despite the extensive communication, there is no evidence to suggest the use of taxpayer money in these interactions. Interestingly, the District Attorney advised the Wren Collective to correspond through his personal email. At the time of this report, the District Attorney was unavailable for an interview, and the Wren Collective did not respond to inquiries.