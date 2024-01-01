en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

KS Eshwarappa Aims to Construct Temples in Kashi, Mathura: A Religious and Political Move

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 1, 2024 at 12:49 am EST
KS Eshwarappa Aims to Construct Temples in Kashi, Mathura: A Religious and Political Move

In a significant development in India’s religious and political landscape, KS Eshwarappa, a stalwart of Karnataka politics, has declared his ambition to construct temples at two of the country’s most venerated religious sites, Kashi and Mathura. Eshwarappa, a seasoned political leader in Karnataka, has expressed his intent to erect temples similar to the iconic Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi and the Krishna Janmabhoomi temple in Mathura.

The Cultural Significance of Kashi and Mathura

These two sites bear immense historical weight and are associated with key figures of Hinduism – Lord Shiva at Kashi (Varanasi) and Lord Krishna at Mathura. The potential construction of grand temples at these locations aligns with the desires of numerous devotees and backers who yearn for the establishment of imposing structures at these revered locales.

A Reflection of Ongoing Religious Discourse

Eshwarappa’s proclamation mirrors the ongoing dialogue and initiatives within certain political and religious factions in India. There is a growing movement to construct or reinstate major Hindu temples at places deemed sacred, with such endeavors often igniting spirited debates and discussions.

Implications for the Political Landscape

While Eshwarappa’s statement is expected to find resonance with a segment of the population, it carries broader implications for the religious and political narrative in the country. With India gearing up for its 2024 general elections, such declarations could potentially influence the electoral dynamics, as religion often plays a significant role in shaping the political discourse in the country.

0
India Politics
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Hyundai Motor India Hits Record-Breaking Sales in 2023

By Rafia Tasleem

Indian Equity Markets Start 2024 with a Dip: A Prelude to a Rally?

By Dil Bar Irshad

Gujarat Gas Braces for Propane Price Hike: Impact and Implications

By Rafia Tasleem

Nifty50 and X Corp: A Tale of Downturn in Indian Stock Market

By Rafia Tasleem

Assam Embraces Green Revolution with Fleet of 200 Electric Buses in Gu ...
@India · 11 mins
Assam Embraces Green Revolution with Fleet of 200 Electric Buses in Gu ...
heart comment 0
Sudhansh Pant Appointed as New Chief Secretary of Rajasthan

By Rafia Tasleem

Sudhansh Pant Appointed as New Chief Secretary of Rajasthan
ISRO’s XPoSatMission: A Leap Forward in Understanding Cosmic X-Rays

By Rafia Tasleem

ISRO's XPoSatMission: A Leap Forward in Understanding Cosmic X-Rays
India Sets Global Benchmark in Fastest 5G Roll Out

By Dil Bar Irshad

India Sets Global Benchmark in Fastest 5G Roll Out
Political Confrontation Erupts over Candidate Selections in India

By Dil Bar Irshad

Political Confrontation Erupts over Candidate Selections in India
Latest Headlines
World News
Malaysian Coalition GPS Denounces Alleged 'Dubai Move', Prioritizes Economic Recovery
2 mins
Malaysian Coalition GPS Denounces Alleged 'Dubai Move', Prioritizes Economic Recovery
PM Anwar Ibrahim Expresses Optimism for Malaysia's Economy in 2024
2 mins
PM Anwar Ibrahim Expresses Optimism for Malaysia's Economy in 2024
President Bola Tinubu's New Year's Address: A Look Back and a Vision for Nigeria's Future
2 mins
President Bola Tinubu's New Year's Address: A Look Back and a Vision for Nigeria's Future
Amanda Anisimova: A Triumphant Return to Professional Tennis
2 mins
Amanda Anisimova: A Triumphant Return to Professional Tennis
Iran Releases Detained Spanish National in 'Humane' Gesture Amid Heightened Scrutiny
2 mins
Iran Releases Detained Spanish National in 'Humane' Gesture Amid Heightened Scrutiny
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida Directs Government to Prioritize Public Safety
2 mins
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida Directs Government to Prioritize Public Safety
New Zealand Report Card 2023: Mixed Grades and Promising Progress in Key Areas
8 mins
New Zealand Report Card 2023: Mixed Grades and Promising Progress in Key Areas
Dramatic Sea Rescue at Bethells Beach: Four Young Men Saved, One in Critical Condition
8 mins
Dramatic Sea Rescue at Bethells Beach: Four Young Men Saved, One in Critical Condition
Ireland to Introduce New Citizenship Revocation Process After Previous System Ruled Unconstitutional
9 mins
Ireland to Introduce New Citizenship Revocation Process After Previous System Ruled Unconstitutional
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
46 mins
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations
50 mins
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
1 hour
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest
1 hour
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
2 hours
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
2 hours
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
Myanmar in 2024: A Struggle for Democracy Amid Global Distractions
2 hours
Myanmar in 2024: A Struggle for Democracy Amid Global Distractions
Myanmar's Garment Industry Struggling for Survival Amidst Deteriorating Economy: World Bank Report
2 hours
Myanmar's Garment Industry Struggling for Survival Amidst Deteriorating Economy: World Bank Report
Myanmar Reroutes Migrant Workers to Thailand Amidst Conflict: A Tale of Resilience
2 hours
Myanmar Reroutes Migrant Workers to Thailand Amidst Conflict: A Tale of Resilience

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app