Kronenwetter Elections: Nine Candidates Battle for Village Board Seats

The quaint village of Kronenwetter, Wisconsin, is buzzing with anticipation as nine candidates, including three current board members and four newcomers, vie for the three open seats on the Village Board. The election process is set to commence with a primary ballot on February 20th, promising an intriguing political season.

Primary Election: The First Hurdle

The February primary serves as the first hurdle for the candidates, where voters will whittle down the list of nine to just six. The three candidates securing the least number of votes will be eliminated from the race, ensuring the stakes are high right from the start. The final six will then proceed to the April election.

A Diverse Slate of Candidates

The nine candidates bring diversity and vitality to the race. The fresh faces include Ryan T. Leff, Scott R. Dauel, Cindy Lee Buchkowski-Hoffman, and Aaron Myszka, who are hoping to make their mark in local politics. They will be competing against the seasoned board members Timothy J. Shaw, Sean Dumais, and Ken Charneski. Adding to the mix are Joel Straub and Kim Tapper, both of whom have previously served on the board from 2021 to 2023.

Increased Voter Turnout Expected

With the presidential race also slated for November, Village Clerk Bobdi Birk-LaBarge anticipates an increased voter turnout. The excitement surrounding the Village trustee races is expected to further encourage residents to participate not only in the November elections but also in the February and April polls.