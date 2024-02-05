Kroger and Conroy Spar Over Tax Cut Origins on The Bolt Report

In a riveting debate on Sky News Australia's The Bolt Report, former Victorian Liberal Party president Michael Kroger and former Labor cabinet minister Stephen Conroy locked horns over the origin of stage three tax cut changes. The question raised by host Andrew Bolt led to a spirited exchange between the two political heavyweights, with each defending their party's stance on the issue.

Who Initiated the Tax Cut Changes?

Michael Kroger expressed doubt that Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, colloquially known as 'Albo,' was the initiator of the tax cut changes. He posited that Albanese's supposed disinterest in economics makes it unlikely for him to have been the driving force behind the initiative. Conroy, on the other hand, dismissed this claim as absurd and saw it as an attempt to construct a narrative catering to a particular argument.

Albanese's Claim and Public Perception

Albanese claimed responsibility for directing the Treasury to explore solutions for the escalating cost of living. However, subsequent reports hinted at his displeasure with Treasurer Jim Chalmers, who bore the brunt of criticism over the tax changes. The debate further delved into the public's perception of Labor's flip-flop on tax cuts. Conroy challenged the accuracy of a Newspoll that failed to highlight a net political benefit for Labor from the tax adjustments. He opined that the repercussions of tax restructuring would reflect in future polls.

Government's Credibility on Tax Matters

Kroger, however, countered by stating that the government's credibility on tax matters would take a hit due to perceived dishonesty, despite taxpayers reaping the benefits from the changes. He anticipated that the public's reaction to the tax cuts and the government's management of the issue would be negative. The discussion drew a clear line of disagreement between the panelists on the public's response to the tax cuts and the government's handling of the matter.