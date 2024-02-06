Kris Kobach Leads Opposition Against EPA's Lead Pipe Replacement Plan

Attorney General Kris Kobach, leading a coalition of state attorneys general from 14 other states, is mounting significant opposition against the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA's) 'National Primary Water Regulations for Lead and Copper'. This contentious regulation encompasses a plan to replace over 9 million lead pipes across the United States, a move that Kobach and his colleagues believe reveals the Biden administration's overreach.

Regulation: A Financial Burden?

Kobach argues that the regulation places an undue financial responsibility on homeowners and states. Under this proposed rule, homeowners could potentially be required to pay out of their pockets for the replacement of their lead pipes. The costs for such replacements could range from a minimum of $1,200 to a staggering $12,300 per line.

Attorneys General: The Rule is Unworkable

The attorneys general are collectively asserting that this rule is impracticable, underfunded, and unnecessary. They are urging the EPA to withdraw the regulation, labeling it as an unreasonable financial imposition on the public and the states. According to their calculations, the total cost for the removal and replacement of the lead pipes would exceed $60 billion, a figure significantly higher than the $15 billion that Congress has earmarked for the project.

EPA's Defense

Despite the growing opposition, Radhika Fox, the EPA's top water official, staunchly defended the regulation. Fox asserts that the reduction of lead concentration from 15 parts per billion to 10 parts per billion marks a significant public health improvement. She also pointed to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which provides $15 billion for lead service line replacement. However, she conceded that compliance costs for public water systems are estimated to be between $2.1 billion and $3.6 billion annually, indicating that the overall cost may indeed surpass the allocated funds.