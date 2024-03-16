KRG Prime Minister Vows Never to Forget Halabja Massacre on its 36th Anniversary

On a somber note marking the 36th anniversary of the Halabja chemical attack, Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani, reaffirmed the commitment to remember and honor the victims of this heinous act. Highlighting the massacre as an 'open wound,' Barzani underscored the ongoing struggle against ideologies aimed at erasing the Kurdish identity.

Advertisment

Remembering Halabja: A Legacy of Resilience

The chemical attack on Halabja on March 16, 1988, stands as one of the most brutal acts of genocide against the Kurdish people, claiming over 5,000 lives, predominantly children, and injuring thousands more. This event not only devastated the local population but also left a lasting scar on the collective memory of the Kurdish nation. The KRG's continuous call for compensation from the Iraqi government reflects an ongoing battle for justice and recognition, despite the Iraqi parliament's acknowledgment of the genocide over a decade ago.

International Complicity and the Fight for Justice

Advertisment

The revelation by Die Tageszeitung in 2002 that international companies had played a role in enabling the Ba'ath regime's chemical attacks sheds light on a darker aspect of global politics and economics. The subsequent prosecution and conviction of individuals such as Dutch businessman Frans van Anraat, and the execution of Ali Hassan Majid, alias Chemical Ali, represent steps towards accountability. Yet, these actions barely scratch the surface of a deeply entrenched system of complicity and the Kurdish people's fight for justice and reparations.

Looking Forward: The Path to Healing

As Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and other Kurdish leaders continue to voice the atrocities faced by their people, the importance of global recognition and support becomes ever more apparent. The resilience of the Kurdish nation in the face of such adversity serves as a poignant reminder of the cost of political and ethnic conflicts. The acknowledgment and compensation by the Iraqi government, as well as the broader international community's role in preventing future atrocities, remain crucial steps toward healing.

The commemoration of the Halabja massacre not only serves as a memorial for those lost but also as a stark reminder of the ongoing struggle for Kurdish rights and recognition. As the KRG and its leaders push forward, the legacy of Halabja continues to inspire a fight for justice, autonomy, and the preservation of Kurdish identity against the odds.