Ex-President Kovind-Led HLC Proposes Overhaul for India's Election System

The High-Level Committee (HLC) on 'One Nation, One Election', chaired by former President Ram Nath Kovind, has officially handed its findings to President Droupadi Murmu, proposing a significant overhaul of India's electoral system. The 1,826-page document, a culmination of 191 days of in-depth dialogue with various stakeholders, charts a course for synchronized Lok Sabha, State Assembly, and local body polls, aiming at fostering development, unity, and a robust democratic framework.

Commenced on September 2, 2023, the committee, comprising political heavyweights and legal luminaries, has put forth a vision for simultaneous elections. This ambitious proposal seeks to bring back the practice of holding Lok Sabha and State Assembly elections concurrently, a norm until the late 1960s. By recommending a phased integration of local body elections within this framework, the committee believes this could significantly reduce the financial and administrative strain of conducting elections separately, while also minimizing the policy paralysis often associated with the prolonged Model Code of Conduct.

Challenges and Considerations

The recommendation has ignited a debate, reflecting a spectrum of political opinions. Critics argue that the move could disadvantage smaller, regional parties and alter the democratic playing field. Moreover, the logistical hurdles of aligning electoral cycles across states and local bodies, coupled with the necessity for constitutional amendments, present formidable challenges. Nevertheless, the committee counters these concerns with data suggesting improved voter turnout and governance outcomes in regions that have experienced simultaneous elections.

For the vision of 'One Nation, One Election' to materialize, a meticulous legal and constitutional framework must be established. The committee's report outlines a two-step process aimed at synchronizing elections by 2029, requiring the cooperation of all political entities and amendments to the constitution. As India stands at the cusp of potentially historic electoral reform, the debate surrounding its feasibility, impact, and implementation continues to gain momentum, promising a transformative shift in the democratic ethos of the world's largest democracy.