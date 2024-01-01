Kosovo Nationals Enjoy EU Visa-Free Travel; Ukraine Remains Resilient Amid War

The European Union’s visa liberalization scheme for Kosovo came into force on Monday, marking a significant milestone in the road towards EU integration and full international recognition. The new scheme allows Kosovo nationals to enter the Schengen zone visa-free for up to 90 days within any 180-day period.

Visa-Free Travel: A Long-Awaited Milestone for Kosovo

Kosovo, home to 1.8 million people, was the last of the six Western Balkan countries to receive this waiver. The approval process, initially stalled by concerns from France, the Netherlands, and five other EU members over potential new migration waves and lack of recognition of Kosovo’s independence from Serbia was ultimately granted when Kosovo fulfilled the necessary criteria by 2018. The Kosovar government launched a public awareness campaign to discourage misuse of the newfound travel freedoms, urging citizens not to seek jobs in the EU.

Ukraine: Resilience Amid Conflict

Meanwhile, in his New Year address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky emphasized Ukraine’s resilience and strength amidst the ongoing war with Russia. He refrained from delving into frontline specifics or political struggles for continued Western support, choosing instead to highlight the fortitude of Ukraine’s military and civilians. Zelensky also announced future defense plans, including the production of drones and acquisition of F-16 fighter jets.

Escalating Tensions and Accusations

In related news, Ukraine reported the destruction of 21 out of 49 Iranian-made drones launched by Russia after a deadly attack in Belgorod, Russia, resulted in 24 deaths. The Ukrainian air force targeted drones and missiles aimed at front-line defense and civilian areas, leading to attacks in Kharkiv that caused civilian injuries and infrastructure damage. The situation escalated as Ukraine and Russia accused each other of targeting civilian locations, culminating in an emergency UN Security Council meeting where Russia claimed Ukraine used cluster munitions in its attacks.

