Korky Neufeld: A Diverse Candidate for Abbotsford West's Conservative Nomination

Abbotsford West braces for an intriguing political race as Korky Neufeld, the current chair of the Abbotsford board of education, stakes his claim as the Conservative candidate in the upcoming provincial election. A man of many hats, Neufeld's diverse professional background in church ministry, construction, and education promises a refreshing perspective.
A Diverse Background for a Diverse Community
Korky Neufeld's journey to politics is as multifaceted as the Abbotsford West community itself. After serving five terms as a trustee with the Abbotsford school district, Neufeld has chosen to broaden his scope of impact by seeking the Conservative nomination.
Prior to this, Neufeld made a bid for the Conservative Party nomination for Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon in the 2015 federal election. Although unsuccessful in his attempt to secure a seat on city council during the 2021 byelection, Neufeld's resolve remains unshaken as he now sets his sights on representing Abbotsford West.
Education, Healthcare, and Economy: Neufeld's Priorities
As a dedicated advocate for education, Neufeld prioritizes removing ideology from the classroom and supporting parental choices. He believes in fostering a learning environment that is conducive to the diverse needs of students.
Moreover, Neufeld aims to bring positive change to healthcare and the economy. With a strong focus on family values and community engagement, he is committed to addressing the concerns of the constituents of Abbotsford West.
Community Involvement: A Hallmark of Neufeld's Career
Throughout his career, Neufeld has made it a point to volunteer with various organizations. His commitment to serving the community is evident in his actions, making him a strong candidate for the role of Conservative representative for Abbotsford West.
As the provincial election approaches, Abbotsford West constituents will be watching closely to see how Neufeld's diverse background and dedication to community service will translate into political action. With his focus on education, healthcare, and the economy, Neufeld is poised to make a significant impact on the future of Abbotsford West.
In the words of Korky Neufeld, "I am committed to serving the people of Abbotsford West and ensuring that their voices are heard in the provincial government."
