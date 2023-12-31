en English
Politics

Korea Communications Commission Delays TV License Renewals, Raises Industry Concerns

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 3:38 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 3:41 am EST
Korea Communications Commission Delays TV License Renewals, Raises Industry Concerns

The Korea Communications Commission (KCC) abruptly stated that it would be delaying its decision to renew the licenses of over 140 terrestrial TV stations. KCC claims that the reason for the delay is that these stations, which are owned by 34 different corporations, require a comprehensive examination of their renewal applications and associated terms.

A Sudden Change of Plans

The meeting, originally scheduled for December 31st, was abruptly canceled, leaving the industry in a state of uncertainty. The licenses for several major networks, including KBS 2TV and SBS, expired on the same day, sparking concerns about the potential for unlicensed and illegal broadcasting. This turn of events marks a significant moment in the broadcasting industry.

The Industry’s Response

While KCC’s decision is seen as a necessary step for proper regulatory oversight, it has not been without criticism. The industry has voiced concerns about the potential implications of delay, particularly the risk of illegal broadcasting in the absence of valid licenses. The situation underscores the critical role of regulatory bodies in maintaining order and compliance in the broadcast industry.

Assurances from the Vice Chairman

In response to the concerns, the vice chairman of the KCC, Lee Sang-in, has stepped forward. He assured that the commission aims to complete the review process expeditiously and confirmed that the affected companies would not face penalties due to the lapse of their licenses. This assurance, while comforting, does not completely alleviate the industry’s anxieties as they await the commission’s verdict.

Politics South Korea
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

