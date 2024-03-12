Kordin Tragedy Inquiry Report Criticized for Missteps in OHSA Evaluation

The Kordin Tragedy of 2022 has sparked significant controversy following the publication of an inquiry report that scrutinizes the role of the Occupational Health and Safety Authority (OHSA) and occupational health safety regulations in Malta. The report has been slammed for its failure to heed expert advice, misinterpretation of regulations, and the propagation of unsubstantiated claims, casting a shadow over the effectiveness and impartiality of the investigation into the incident that led to Jean Paul Sofia's death and left five others seriously injured.

Regulatory Misinterpretation and Oversight Failures

In its analysis, the report incorrectly applies Workplace Minimum Health and Safety Requirements Regulations to construction sites, a fundamental error that invalidates its conclusions regarding OHSA's supposed negligence in overseeing structural safety. Moreover, the inquiry board's inability to identify the entity responsible for structural safety at the time of the tragedy further undermines its credibility. The subsequent government amendments to clarify regulations under the Building and Construction Act, rather than under the OHSA Act, highlight the misdirection and confusion surrounding the board's recommendations.

Dismissal of Expert Opinions and Statistical Evidence

Despite presenting a facade of thorough investigation, the report notably disregards expert opinions and statistical evidence that could provide a clearer picture of occupational health and safety standards in Malta. The inquiry board's decision to dismiss such crucial data as 'academic' and its recommendation to scrap the MCAST diploma in favor of a longer, five-year bachelor degree without consulting OHSA represents a concerning disregard for informed decision-making. This approach not only disrespects the dedicated employees of OHSA but also risks the implementation of ill-informed policies that could hinder the progress of occupational health and safety in the country.

Controversial Recommendations and Disrespectful Tone

The report's recommendations, including the cessation of prosecutions against project supervisors who report irregularities, reveal a misunderstanding of the role and responsibilities of these individuals in maintaining site safety. Such suggestions, coupled with the inquiry's disrespectful tone towards OHSA employees, further detract from the report's legitimacy. This attitude, ignoring the commitment and risk undertaken by OHSA staff, reflects poorly on the board's objectivity and respect for those working on the front lines of occupational health and safety.