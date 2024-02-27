Korata-Chanaka Barrage Delay Sparks Farmers' Demand for Fair Compensation Amid Rising Costs

The Korata-Chanaka barrage, designed to irrigate extensive lands in Adilabad, faces delays and escalated costs, triggering farmers' demands for increased compensation. Despite a successful wet run signaling operational readiness, the completion of essential canals and infrastructure is pending, primarily due to unresolved compensation for land acquisition. This delay has led to a significant cost increase from the initial budget of Rs 350 crore to Rs 795.94 crore, putting the project's completion and the provision of crucial irrigation water at risk.

Unresolved Compensation and Farmers' Agitation

At the heart of the delay lies the government's failure to allocate funds for compensating land acquired under the project. This has prompted farmers, especially those from the Pippalkoti reservoir area, to demand a revised compensation of Rs 20 lakh per acre, reflecting the current land value's significant increase. The farmers' agitation includes a relay hunger strike initiated in February 2023, demanding the state government fulfill its compensation promises. This standoff highlights the broader issue of fair compensation in land acquisition for public projects and its implications for agricultural livelihoods.

Project Significance and Implications

The Korata-Chanaka barrage holds the promise of irrigating 50,000 acres in the Adilabad assembly constituency, bolstering agricultural productivity and providing flood mitigation. Its completion is crucial not only for the direct beneficiaries but also for the regional economy, dependent on agriculture. However, the project's escalating costs and the deadlock over compensation threaten to derail its benefits, underscoring the need for a swift resolution to meet the farmers' demands and project completion timelines.

Looking Forward: The Path to Resolution

The resolution of the Korata-Chanaka barrage's challenges requires a concerted effort from all stakeholders. The state government must expedite the compensation process, reflecting the current land values, to address the farmers' grievances. Moreover, a clear timeline for the completion of the pending works is essential to restore the farmers' trust and ensure the project's benefits are realized. The ongoing situation serves as a reminder of the complexities surrounding land acquisition for public projects and the importance of fair compensation in sustaining agricultural communities.