Konfrst Calls on 2024 Iowa Legislature to Prioritize Childcare and Affordable Housing Over Tax Cuts

The 2024 Iowa legislature’s agenda should focus on improving access to childcare and affordable housing, rather than proposing new tax cuts, says House Democratic Leader Jennifer Konfrst. She voices her concern over the real impact of legislative decisions on the everyday budget of a typical middle-class family in Iowa, questioning the state’s current trajectory.

A Critique on the State’s Tax Cuts

Konfrst criticizes the idea of eliminating the state’s personal income tax, a measure that Republicans are contemplating, labeling it a “non-starter” for Democrats. She points out that previous tax cuts have primarily benefited corporations and affluent individuals, leaving 500,000 Iowans unaffected. Challenging the status quo, Konfrst argues that any future tax reductions should be targeted at middle and lower-income families, thereby bringing a more equitable distribution of wealth.

Addressing Shortage of Affordable Housing

Furthermore, Konfrst draws attention to a projected shortage of 25,000 housing units in Iowa by the end of the decade. Advocating for more innovative state support for affordable housing, she suggests rehabilitating existing housing stock and offering incentives for new home construction. Konfrst also proposes converting vacant commercial spaces into housing, through zoning changes and incentives, as a means to combat the housing deficit.

Childcare Crisis and Potential Solutions

On the issue of childcare, Konfrst and other lawmakers highlight the struggles of the childcare industry and the need to increase wages for childcare workers. They underline the success of programs such as the TEACH Early Childhood Scholarship Program and the Child Care Wages Salary Supplement Program, but insist on the need for more support. The high cost and inaccessibility of childcare for middle-class families is a significant issue, with center-based childcare costing Iowa families $10,437 annually and home-based care $6,823. Konfrst pushes for increased eligibility for childcare assistance and efforts to address the staffing ratio equation and bureaucracy faced by childcare providers.