Kolkata's Election Season Loses Street Buzz to Digital Age Dynamics, Impacting Traditional Festivities

As Kolkata readies itself for the 2024 General Elections, the city's once vibrant election atmosphere has taken a digital turn, marking a significant shift in how political engagement and celebrations are perceived and executed. This transition from street corners to smartphone screens reflects a broader change in societal interactions, driven by technology's pervasive influence.

The Digital Shift

The essence of Kolkata's election season, renowned for its lively debates and colorful rallies, is experiencing a transformation. Social media platforms have become the new battleground for political discourse, relegating the animated discussions that once dominated tea stalls and local parks to the realm of WhatsApp groups and Facebook posts. This shift, while expanding the reach of political messages, has diluted the traditional fervor and camaraderie that characterized pre-election festivities in Kolkata. Senior police officer Dyutiman Bhattacharya notes the impact of digital communication on the public's attention span and political engagement, underscoring the changing dynamics of election campaigning.

Political Parties Adapt to New Realities

In response to these changes, political parties are recalibrating their strategies to better connect with voters. The BJP's establishment of an IT center in Salt Lake City and the Trinamool Congress's use of video rallies to announce candidates highlight the evolving nature of political communication. The integration of digital tools into campaign strategies reflects an acknowledgment of the shifting landscape, where effectiveness is increasingly measured by online presence and engagement.

Reimagining Public Participation

The move towards digital platforms has not only transformed political campaigning but also altered the public's participation in the democratic process. Writer Parimal Bhattacharya and educator Krishnakoli Ray reminisce about the days when election seasons were communal and festive, with lively interactions and political graffiti adorning the city. The current atmosphere, characterized by online debates and televised discussions, has fostered a sense of apathy and disillusionment among voters, particularly the youth. This change raises questions about the future of political engagement and the potential loss of a shared cultural experience that once united the community.

The evolution of Kolkata's election season from a vibrant, community-focused celebration to a digitally mediated experience offers a window into the broader shifts occurring in political and social engagement worldwide. As the city navigates this new terrain, the challenge will be to find ways to preserve the spirit of inclusivity and participation that has long defined its political culture, even in the face of relentless technological advancement.