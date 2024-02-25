Koldo Scandal Controversy: VP of PP Questions PSOE Stability in Spain

Amid the escalating controversy surrounding the 'Koldo Scandal,' Dolors Montserrat, Vice President of the EPP in the European Parliament, lashed out at the PSOE, stating that "it is left without a narrative in the face of corruption and will soon be left without a government." These remarks were made during an event as part of the PP's 'Ruta por la Igualdad' (Equality Route) in Tarragona.

Caso Koldo Criticism Puts PSOE Stability Under Scrutiny

The 'Caso Koldo' has garnered criticism for the Spanish Socialist Workers' Party (PSOE), particularly targeting José Luis Ábalos, former Minister of Transport and a key figure in this case. Montserrat suggests that these events could have significant consequences for the PSOE, potentially affecting the stability of its government.

The politician stated that the Partido Popular (PP) was the only viable alternative to the PSOE in this context. She views the PSOE as the "white brand of an independence movement that has radicalized and threatens to stage another coup." The EPP Vice President argues that the PP presents itself as a solid political option against the alleged weakness of the PSOE, reinforcing its position as the main alternative to the ruling party.

PSOE's Independence Alliances Criticized Amidst Compromising Situations

She also criticized the PSOE's alliance with the independence movement, accusing them of playing at being separatists and facing the consequences of this strategy. Montserrat highlights specific cases, such as the PSOE's relationship with BNG in Galicia and its projected alliance with Bildu in the Basque Country, as examples of a tactic that, according to her, has led the party into compromising situations. The event in Tarragona is part of the PP's 'Ruta por la Igualdad' across Spain, an initiative that, according to Pere Lluís Huguet, a Congressman present at the event, seeks to promote equality before the law and criticize the idea of amnesty. Huguet emphasizes the importance of the equality of all citizens before the law, rejecting any proposal for amnesty that could undermine this principle.