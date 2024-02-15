Kohima Sets Precedent for Lok Sabha Election 2024: A Call for Readiness and Inclusivity

In a pivotal move towards ensuring a seamless General Election to the 18th Lok Sabha in 2024, Kohima recently became the stage for a critical coordination meeting cum Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) demonstration. At the heart of this gathering was Deputy Commissioner Kumar Ramnikant, whose words not only echoed the halls but were also set to resonate across polling stations in the region. The date was marked, the attendees were poised, and the message was clear: a call for unwavering commitment and meticulous preparation from every officer present.

Advertisment

The Pillars of Preparation

With the Lok Sabha Election on the horizon, the emphasis was on the roles that officers play in the electoral process—a responsibility that Deputy Commissioner Ramnikant did not take lightly. He urged officials to not only familiarize themselves with their jurisdiction but also to ensure that polling stations are equipped with essential facilities including power, water, and toilets. Not forgetting the accommodations for Persons with Disabilities (PwDs), ensuring an inclusive environment for all voters. The directive was straightforward—no exemption from duty will be entertained under any circumstances, underscoring the gravity of the task at hand.

Empowering the Electoral Process

Advertisment

In a demonstration that was as much about empowerment as it was about education, District Level Master Trainers took the stage to showcase the right way of handling and operating EVMs. This wasn't just a procedural walkthrough; it was a testament to the robust framework being put in place for the upcoming elections. The trainers, with meticulous precision, highlighted the nuances of the EVMs, ensuring that every officer left the room not just as an official but as a custodian of democracy.

Strengthening the Backbone of Democracy

Amidst discussions on logistical arrangements and operational guidelines, the Kohima District Planning and Development Board (DPDB), led by Deputy Commissioner Kumar Ramnikant, also took a moment to address administrative matters. The meeting, which saw the review of various agenda items including the registration of new societies and a nomenclature change for a school, was a reminder of the multi-faceted responsibilities shouldered by these officers. More importantly, it was an occasion for the Deputy Commissioner to remind Heads of Offices to submit updated lists to the DC & DEO’s Office at the earliest, reinforcing the collective effort required for the smooth execution of the electoral process.

As the meeting concluded, the air was thick with a sense of duty and anticipation. The coordination meeting cum EVM demonstration in Kohima was more than just a procedural necessity; it was a rallying cry for all officers to rise to the occasion. Deputy Commissioner Kumar Ramnikant’s emphasis on the importance of each role, the meticulous preparation of facilities at polling stations, and the hands-on demonstration of EVMs represented the pillars upon which a smooth and inclusive election stands. With the Lok Sabha Election of 2024 on the horizon, Kohima has set a precedent, not just for the state but for the nation, on the importance of readiness, inclusivity, and the indomitable spirit of democracy.