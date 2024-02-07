Kogi Undergraduate Bikes in Celebration of Governor Ododo's Victory

Comrade Ojo Kehinde Oluwatosin, a 200-level student at the Federal University Lokoja, embarked on a bicycle ride from Kabba to Lokoja to celebrate the victory of Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo in the November 11, 2023, governorship election. Known for his previous feat of cycling from Lokoja to Abuja to celebrate President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's election win, Oluwatosin, also known as 'ICT board', showcased his unyielding support for the newly elected governor.

Advertisment

A Journey for Celebration and Solidarity

The journey, while physically demanding, was seen by Oluwatosin as a way to express his confidence in Governor Ododo's ability to transform Kogi State. His ride was an outward manifestation of his belief in Ododo's eight years of governance experience and commitment to youth development.

Unofficial Reception in Lokoja

Advertisment

Upon his arrival in Lokoja, Oluwatosin was not officially received by government officials. However, his efforts were supported and celebrated by local youth. His previous ride to Abuja had drawn attention from media and government representatives, raising his profile and increasing his visibility within the community.

A Call for Support and Collaboration

Oluwatosin called on the people of Kogi, especially the Okun community, to support Governor Ododo. He also urged the governor to establish a platform for youth and vulnerable groups, reflecting his own passion for serving the less privileged. Moreover, he appealed to politicians to collaborate with the governor to advance the state's development now that the election is over.