en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Economy

Kogi State’s Governor-Elect Ahmed Ododo Foresees Redemption in 2024

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:12 pm EST
Kogi State’s Governor-Elect Ahmed Ododo Foresees Redemption in 2024

In an uplifting New Year message, Ahmed Usman Ododo, the Governor-Elect of Kogi State, has radiated positivity and assurance for a brighter 2024 for Nigerians and particularly, the people of Kogi. The governor-elect’s optimism hinges on the anticipated economic rebound, a ripple effect of the fuel subsidy removal policy implemented by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Revival of the Nation’s Oil Refineries

Ododo has lauded President Tinubu’s pivotal role in reviving the nation’s oil refineries. The governor-elect believes that the President’s strategic decision to remove the fuel subsidy serves the best interest of the nation. He anticipates that the economy will begin to strengthen from the second quarter of 2024, riding on the wave of this key policy shift.

Call for Support and Prayers

The governor-elect has appealed to the citizens of Kogi and Nigeria at large to extend their support to the current administration, which he affirms is dedicated to elevating living standards. He also calls on Kogites to offer their prayers for the continued progress of the state and Nigeria. He further requests prayers for himself, as he gears up to take the leadership mantle in Kogi.

Succeeding ‘Kogi’s Best Governor Ever’

As Ododo prepares to succeed Alh. Yahaya Bello, whom he hails as ‘Kogi’s best Governor ever,’ he recognizes the daunting challenges that lie ahead. He pledges to not only meet the high expectations set by the Bello administration but also to amplify its accomplishments. Ododo is resolute in his commitment to continue the progressive momentum of his predecessor and carry it forward.

0
Economy Nigeria Politics
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Governor Ademola Adeleke's Transformative Economic Strategy for Osun State

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Bitcoin Eyes Surge Amid Government VAT Collection Crisis

By Wojciech Zylm

Anticipating Economic Trends: Central Banks to Reduce Interest Rates in 2024 Amid High Global Inflation

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Maldives Embarks on Economic Diversification with New State-Owned Enterprise

By BNN Correspondents

Indian Government Procures Kharif Onions, Increases Buffer Stock to St ...
@Agriculture · 32 mins
Indian Government Procures Kharif Onions, Increases Buffer Stock to St ...
heart comment 0
South Africa’s Fuel Prices Set for Reduction Amid Global Oil Price Stabilization

By Mazhar Abbas

South Africa's Fuel Prices Set for Reduction Amid Global Oil Price Stabilization
Tata Steel Charts Course for Recovery Amid Rising Chinese Imports

By Rafia Tasleem

Tata Steel Charts Course for Recovery Amid Rising Chinese Imports
2024 Housing Market Forecast: A Turnaround on the Horizon?

By BNN Correspondents

2024 Housing Market Forecast: A Turnaround on the Horizon?
Australia’s Housing Market: A Tale of Mixed Performance and Slowing Growth

By Geeta Pillai

Australia's Housing Market: A Tale of Mixed Performance and Slowing Growth
Latest Headlines
World News
Abductions During New Year’s Celebrations: Security Challenges in Cross River State
1 min
Abductions During New Year’s Celebrations: Security Challenges in Cross River State
Sheffield Wednesday and Hull City Locked in Goalless Stalemate
1 min
Sheffield Wednesday and Hull City Locked in Goalless Stalemate
Tottenham Secures Victory Over Bournemouth: Postecoglou's Candid Comments Steal The Show
2 mins
Tottenham Secures Victory Over Bournemouth: Postecoglou's Candid Comments Steal The Show
NHS Strikes in the UK: A Crisis in Paediatric Care
4 mins
NHS Strikes in the UK: A Crisis in Paediatric Care
Ree Drummond, 'The Pioneer Woman', Compares Wisdom Tooth Extraction to Childbirth and Embraces Change
4 mins
Ree Drummond, 'The Pioneer Woman', Compares Wisdom Tooth Extraction to Childbirth and Embraces Change
First Baby of 2024 Marks a Hopeful Start Amid Fewer New Year's Births
6 mins
First Baby of 2024 Marks a Hopeful Start Amid Fewer New Year's Births
Travis Barker Completes Half Marathon with Kourtney Kardashian's Support
6 mins
Travis Barker Completes Half Marathon with Kourtney Kardashian's Support
Wangphu Villagers Demand Government Intervention for Better Governance
7 mins
Wangphu Villagers Demand Government Intervention for Better Governance
Jeremy Renner's Remarkable Recovery: A Year After the Near-Fatal Accident
12 mins
Jeremy Renner's Remarkable Recovery: A Year After the Near-Fatal Accident
World's Oldest Chicken, Peanut, Dies at 21: A Life That Touched Hearts Globally
21 mins
World's Oldest Chicken, Peanut, Dies at 21: A Life That Touched Hearts Globally
Unity, Peace, and Resolve: Global Leaders' Vision for 2024
46 mins
Unity, Peace, and Resolve: Global Leaders' Vision for 2024
A Tale of Two Worlds: Celebrations and Conflict Usher in 2024
55 mins
A Tale of Two Worlds: Celebrations and Conflict Usher in 2024
World Welcomes 2024: Moments of Unity Amidst Global Uncertainties
59 mins
World Welcomes 2024: Moments of Unity Amidst Global Uncertainties
China Global Television Network: Bridging China and the World
1 hour
China Global Television Network: Bridging China and the World
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
2 hours
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
3 hours
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
3 hours
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
3 hours
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app