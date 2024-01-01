Kogi State’s Governor-Elect Ahmed Ododo Foresees Redemption in 2024

In an uplifting New Year message, Ahmed Usman Ododo, the Governor-Elect of Kogi State, has radiated positivity and assurance for a brighter 2024 for Nigerians and particularly, the people of Kogi. The governor-elect’s optimism hinges on the anticipated economic rebound, a ripple effect of the fuel subsidy removal policy implemented by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Revival of the Nation’s Oil Refineries

Ododo has lauded President Tinubu’s pivotal role in reviving the nation’s oil refineries. The governor-elect believes that the President’s strategic decision to remove the fuel subsidy serves the best interest of the nation. He anticipates that the economy will begin to strengthen from the second quarter of 2024, riding on the wave of this key policy shift.

Call for Support and Prayers

The governor-elect has appealed to the citizens of Kogi and Nigeria at large to extend their support to the current administration, which he affirms is dedicated to elevating living standards. He also calls on Kogites to offer their prayers for the continued progress of the state and Nigeria. He further requests prayers for himself, as he gears up to take the leadership mantle in Kogi.

Succeeding ‘Kogi’s Best Governor Ever’

As Ododo prepares to succeed Alh. Yahaya Bello, whom he hails as ‘Kogi’s best Governor ever,’ he recognizes the daunting challenges that lie ahead. He pledges to not only meet the high expectations set by the Bello administration but also to amplify its accomplishments. Ododo is resolute in his commitment to continue the progressive momentum of his predecessor and carry it forward.