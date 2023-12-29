Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello Pays Respects to Late Ondo State Governor’s Family

In a heartfelt act of solidarity, Yahaya Bello, the Governor of Kogi State, along with the governor-elect, Ahmed Ododo, visited the family of the late Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu. The visit took place at Akeredolu’s residence in the Jericho area of Ibadan, Oyo State, and they were warmly received by the late governor’s widow, Betty Akeredolu.

Expressing Respect for Akeredolu’s Legacy

During the visit, Bello expressed his profound respect for Akeredolu’s impactful life, both in his private dealings and public service. He stated that the late governor’s life left an indelible mark on humanity. Bello reflected on Akeredolu’s role as a senior colleague and statesman, emphasizing his significant contributions to leadership within the Governors Forum and the democratic institution in Nigeria.

A Loss for Ondo State and Nigeria

Bello expressed his deep sorrow for the loss felt by the people of Ondo State and the entire nation due to Akeredolu’s passing. He lauded Akeredolu for his unflinching dedication to advancing justice, upholding the rule of law, and fortifying democratic institutions within Nigeria.

The Widow’s Appreciation

In response to Bello’s visit and heartfelt condolences, Betty Akeredolu, the widow of the late governor, expressed her gratitude to Governor Bello. The news of Akeredolu’s passing reached Bello while he was in Lagos for a meeting of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum and a Christmas visit to President Bola Tinubu.