Kogi State Denies SDP Claims of Attacking Witnesses at Election Tribunal

The Kogi State Government has refuted allegations made by the Social Democratic Party (SDP) that its witnesses were attacked during the ongoing election petition tribunal. The controversy stems from the SDP's challenge to the All Progressives Congress' victory in the November 2023 governorship poll, which has escalated to a point of national concern.

Allegations and Denials

In a recent press conference, Kingsley Fanwo, the Commissioner for Information in Kogi State, articulated the government's stance, asserting there was no substantiated evidence to back the SDP's accusations. These claims had arisen after SDP members, serving as witnesses at the tribunal in Abuja, reportedly faced threats and violence, leading to an outcry for intervention by national security forces and President Bola Tinubu. Fanwo emphasized the government's commitment to governance over engaging in what he termed as 'the tradition of lies' by the SDP.

Security and Governance

The state's dedication to ensuring security and upholding constitutional rights was highlighted as a cornerstone of its administration. Fanwo pointed out that the tribunal case was strictly a matter between contesting parties and not directly involving the state government. He suggested the SDP's allegations were a distraction from their apparent lack of success and preparation in presenting their case at the tribunal, disparaging their witnesses as 'comedians' who were ill-prepared for their roles.

A Broader Perspective on Peace and Security

Despite the heated exchanges, the core issue remains the importance of maintaining peace and security amidst political disputes. The Kogi State Government's firm denial seeks to quash fears of unrest but also draws attention to the need for all political entities to engage constructively and responsibly in the democratic process. As the tribunal proceedings continue, the spotlight on Kogi State underscores the delicate balance between political rivalry and the overarching need for harmony and security in the electoral process.