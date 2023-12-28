en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Israel

Kodak Black Shows Solidarity with Israel, Calls for Hostage Release

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: December 28, 2023 at 4:01 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 5:27 am EST
Kodak Black Shows Solidarity with Israel, Calls for Hostage Release
Kodak Black support for Israel

In a striking move that stands in contrast to recent controversies in the rap world, Kodak Black, the Florida-born rapper, has publicly voiced his support for Israel amidst the escalating conflict in the Middle East. More than a mere statement, Kodak’s support was manifested in a video message calling for the militant group Hamas to release Israeli hostages in Gaza—an act of solidarity that was both bold and unequivocal.

Kodak’s Solidarity with ‘Hebrew Homies’

The video, obtained by TMZ, was filmed at Kodak’s home in Florida prior to his most recent incarceration. He refers to his ‘Hebrew homies’ and showcases a new piece of jewelry—a custom-made ring featuring the Star of David. This symbol, deeply significant to Jewish people, has been rendered in 7.8 carats of VVS1 clarity diamonds set in 14-karat white gold, a statement of allegiance that is as ostentatious as it is heartfelt.

(Read Also: Gaza Prisoners Reveal Harrowing Experiences Amidst Broader Human Rights Concerns)

A $20,000 Symbol

Kodak purchased this ring, a glittering testament to his backing of Israel, from NYC Luxury for $20,000. His public declaration and the price tag of his support underline the gravity of the statement he is making. It’s a move that is as audacious and candid as the rapper himself.

(Read Also: Hamas Refutes Iran’s Claim of Qassem Soleimani Revenge)

In Contrast: Kanye’s Antisemitic Remarks

While Kodak is aligning himself with the Jewish community, his actions strike a stark contrast to Kanye West’s recent behavior. Kanye has been under fire for his offensive remarks about Jewish people and a subsequent apology that many have deemed insincere or insufficient. Unlike Kanye, Kodak Black has chosen to throw his weight behind Jewish people at a time when tension and violence in the region are at their peak, making his message all the more significant.

Read More

0
Israel Politics United States
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather

By Muhammad Jawad

Israel-Hamas Conflict Claims Lives of Two More Journalists

By Shivani Chauhan

UN Report Highlights Deterioration of Human Rights in Israeli-Occupied West Bank

By Shivani Chauhan

Israeli-Palestinian Conflict Escalates: High Casualties Reported in Gaza

By Shivani Chauhan

Israeli Airstrikes Kill 50 in Gaza amid Ongoing Conflict ...
@Israel · 56 mins
Israeli Airstrikes Kill 50 in Gaza amid Ongoing Conflict ...
heart comment 0
Funeral Procession for Assassinated IRGC Commander Stokes Tensions in Middle East

By BNN Correspondents

Funeral Procession for Assassinated IRGC Commander Stokes Tensions in Middle East
Volunteers Bring Hope to War-Traumatized Children in Gaza

By Shivani Chauhan

Volunteers Bring Hope to War-Traumatized Children in Gaza
Incorrect Munition Use Causes High Civilian Casualties in Gaza

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Incorrect Munition Use Causes High Civilian Casualties in Gaza
Gaza civilian casualties
UN Human Rights Chief Highlights Escalating Israeli Violence in Palestinian Territories

By Aqsa Younas Rana

UN Human Rights Chief Highlights Escalating Israeli Violence in Palestinian Territories
UN Human Rights Chief
Latest Headlines
World News
Navigating the Labyrinth of Depression: Coping Strategies from Therapist Linda Meredith
1 min
Navigating the Labyrinth of Depression: Coping Strategies from Therapist Linda Meredith
ANP Leader Adnan Jalil Parts Ways, Set to Join PPP: Shakeup in KPK Politics
2 mins
ANP Leader Adnan Jalil Parts Ways, Set to Join PPP: Shakeup in KPK Politics
Colombian Special Jurisdiction for Peace Orders Arrest of Valle del Cauca Governor
3 mins
Colombian Special Jurisdiction for Peace Orders Arrest of Valle del Cauca Governor
Nitish Kumar Remains Our Supreme Leader, Dismisses Resignation Reports: JDU President Lalan Singh
3 mins
Nitish Kumar Remains Our Supreme Leader, Dismisses Resignation Reports: JDU President Lalan Singh
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
3 mins
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
A Week in Uganda: Political Developments, Public Health Initiatives, and Societal Milestones
5 mins
A Week in Uganda: Political Developments, Public Health Initiatives, and Societal Milestones
The Year in Media: High-Profile Interviews that Shaped 2023
5 mins
The Year in Media: High-Profile Interviews that Shaped 2023
Significant Developments in North Korea Set to Shape its Future
5 mins
Significant Developments in North Korea Set to Shape its Future
Turkish Parliament Greenlights Sweden's NATO Bid: A Shift in Ankara's Stance
10 mins
Turkish Parliament Greenlights Sweden's NATO Bid: A Shift in Ankara's Stance
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
3 mins
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
2 hours
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
2 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
4 hours
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
4 hours
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
4 hours
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
4 hours
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
6 hours
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia
7 hours
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app