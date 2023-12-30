en English
Africa

Kitwe Mayor Lauds Progress of Constituency Development Fund: A Catalyst for Local Development

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 4:07 pm EST
In a recent statement, Kitwe Mayor Mpasa Mwaya heralded the notable strides taken by the local authority in the application of the Constituency Development Fund (CDF). The Mayor’s comments underscored the potency of the CDF in meeting local development needs and the unwavering commitment of the local authority to achieve its implementation targets.

The Transformative Power of the CDF

The CDF has been a game-changer in morphing lives and reshaping social infrastructure within the community. By aligning with the government’s objectives and ensuring the timely completion of all projects, the local authority has demonstrated its dedication to the community it serves. The impact of the CDF on the community serves as a testament to its role as a critical conduit for local development and the enhancement of public amenities.

Commitment to Infrastructure Development

In another development, the CEO of the Millard Fuller Foundation, Sam Odia, reiterated the organization’s commitment to constructing affordable homes in Nigeria. The organization plans to build 100,000 homes in the coming years, in a bid to ease Nigeria’s housing crisis. The Millard Fuller Foundation has already made significant strides in this area, with former Vice-President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo having commissioned a 248-unit energy-efficient housing estate developed by the organization.

Connecting Communities

Infrastructure development is not only focused on housing. The commissioning of the 5km Masaka-Luvu Road by Vice President Sen. Kashim Shettima signals plans to build new towns in Nasarawa that are connected by road, rail, and other means of transportation directly to the federal capital. This initiative illustrates the government’s commitment to improving connectivity and enhancing the quality of life for its citizens.

Africa Politics
Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

