Kitchener’s Ward 10 Seat To Be Occupied By Stephanie Stretch, Bypassing Byelection

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 8, 2024 at 6:36 pm EST
Kitchener’s Ward 10 Seat To Be Occupied By Stephanie Stretch, Bypassing Byelection

In a decisive move, Kitchener city councillors have forwent a byelection for the vacant Ward 10 seat, formerly occupied by Aislinn Clancy. The mantle will instead fall on Stephanie Stretch, the runner-up from the 2022 municipal election, provided she meets the necessary qualifications and is still interested in the position.

The Decision-Making Process

During a council meeting, city staff laid out multiple options for filling the vacancy, which included conducting a byelection, inviting public applications, direct appointment by council, or appointing the runner-up from the last election. The estimated cost of a byelection was projected to be between $77,000 to $100,000, a significant expenditure.

Stretch’s 2022 Campaign

Stephanie Stretch came remarkably close to victory in the 2022 election, securing 1,650 votes and missing the win by a narrow margin of just 115 votes. The decision to appoint her is largely driven by the need for Ward 10 to have swift representation, considering a byelection could not be organized until April at the earliest.

Debate Over the Appointment

Despite the decision not being unanimous, with some councillors vocalizing their advocacy for the democratic process and calling for a byelection regardless of cost, the majority favored the appointment. The driving factors were expediency and cost-saving measures. Stretch has previously voiced her commitment to affordability and carbon-zero public projects. Upon acceptance, she will be formally offered the role and sworn into office by the end of January.

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

