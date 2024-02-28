Kisumu County Suspends Uhuru Business Complex Construction Over Allegations and Coordination Concerns

The Kisumu county government has temporarily halted construction of the Uhuru Business Complex, a move prompted by public outcry over corruption claims and the necessity for improved project coordination. Initiated under former President Uhuru Kenyatta's administration, this Sh600 million project aimed at resettling displaced traders has faced scrutiny over the unfair allocation of stalls, leading to its suspension on February 21, 2024, as announced by Deputy Governor Dr. Mathews Owili.

Background and Controversy

Designed to accommodate around 10,000 businesses, the Uhuru Business Complex project commenced in 2019 to provide a new marketplace for traders displaced by the modernization of the Kisumu port. However, the allocation of stalls quickly became mired in controversy, with allegations of corruption and nepotism. Reports suggest that market stalls have been disproportionately allocated to cartels and county officials, with some individuals owning up to 40 stalls. This has left many genuine traders without a space to conduct their business, sparking public outcry and demands for a thorough audit and fair reallocation based on the original list published by then-county commissioner Josephine Ouko.

Government Response and Suspension

In response to these concerns, the Kisumu county government, in collaboration with the Kenya Railways Corporation, decided to suspend all ongoing construction activities at the site. Deputy Governor Dr. Mathews Owili cited the need for enhanced coordination, control, and effective management of the market space as the primary reasons for this decision. The suspension is effective immediately and will remain until further directives are issued, aiming to ensure better planning and execution of the project.

Implications and Future Directions

This suspension raises questions about the future of the Uhuru Business Complex and its intended beneficiaries. Audi Ogada, chairman of the Kisumu City Residents Voice Association, has called for immediate action to address the allegations of unfair stall allocations and ensure that genuine traders are accommodated. The project, which symbolizes the partnership between former President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga, now stands at a crossroads, with its success hinging on the government's ability to rectify the current issues and move forward transparently and fairly.