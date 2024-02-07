Kisan Sathi Portal Revolutionizes Access to Government Schemes for Rajasthan Farmers

In the Indian state of Rajasthan, a digital revolution is underway, fundamentally transforming the lives of the farming community. The 'Kisan Sathi' portal, launched in 2021, has emerged as a cornerstone in aiding farmers to easily access various government schemes.

Kisan Sathi: A Catalyst for Change

The portal is a single window platform that has, so far, been utilized by over 12 lakh farmers. It provides end-to-end support, facilitating applications and tracking of government benefits in fields as diverse as agriculture, horticulture, animal husbandry, and agricultural marketing. The portal's effectiveness is seen in its impressive figures. As per Rajasthan's State Agriculture Commissioner, Kanhaiya Lal Swami, the portal has streamlined procedures, enhanced transparency, and expedited processes. It has enabled direct benefit transfers totaling ₹1,600 crore to around three lakh farmers.

Mobile Applications: Connecting Farmers and Buyers

In addition to the portal, mobile applications have been developed to further empower the farming community. These applications aid farmers in connecting with potential buyers, assist with the registration of farm produce sellers, distribute seed mini-kits, register for bio-farming, and even submit seed and fertilizer samples online. In essence, these applications are bridging the gap between farmers and the market, fostering a more effective agricultural ecosystem.

The Promise of Greater Benefits

Amidst this digital transformation, the central government has announced a substantial augmentation in the annual sum provided to Rajasthan farmers under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme. The Prime Minister has confirmed that the state government will now provide an annual sum of Rs 12,000 to farmers, marking a significant increase from the current amount of Rs 6,000 per annum. This comes as the Rajasthan BJP has pledged to procure crops from farmers at the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and offer a bonus if elected into power.