Kirklees Council Raises Concerns Over Asylum Seekers’ Housing Plan by UK Government

In a significant development, Kirklees Council has voiced grave apprehensions regarding the UK government’s initiative to transform student accommodation in Huddersfield into a dwelling for asylum seekers. This matter has been simmering since last summer, when the Local Democracy Reporting Service disclosed the displacement of 168 students from the HD1 living complex. The Home Office repurposed this site to house asylum seekers, aiming to curtail the burgeoning reliance on exorbitant asylum hotels that cost taxpayers a staggering £8 million per day.

A Comprehensive List of Concerns

The council’s disquiet revolves around a series of elements concerning the proposed site. The magnitude of the site, the timeline for its creation, and the immigration status of potential inhabitants are among the primary concerns. The council also fears significant impacts on homelessness and community safety, and the possibility of unaccompanied minors being directed to the site.

A Call for Resolution

Despite its history of lending support to those escaping persecution, the council emphasises that these critical issues demand resolution before the government’s plans can proceed. It is urging the Home Office to address these fundamental issues promptly and adequately.

The Home Office’s Stance

The Home Office recognises the pressure on the asylum system, accentuated by the influx of dangerous and illegal entries into the country. In response, it has reiterated its commitment to exploring alternative accommodation solutions, while fostering proactive engagement with local authorities and stakeholders.