King Norodom Sihamoni Honors Trash Collectors on National Clean City Day

In a heartwarming display of respect and gratitude, His Majesty King Norodom Sihamoni of Cambodia personally visited and distributed donations to over 2,000 trash collectors in Phnom Penh on National Clean City Day. The event, held on February 14, 2024, took on a deeper significance as the King emphasized the importance of maintaining a clean and green environment, not just for the citizens but also for the millions of tourists who visit the city each year.

A Royal Call to Action for Environmental Responsibility

Addressing the crowd gathered at the Royal Square, King Norodom Sihamoni urged the public to take an active role in preserving the cleanliness and beauty of Phnom Penh. "It is our collective responsibility to maintain a clean and green environment," he said. "Tourists are attracted to our city because of its rich history, culture, and beauty. It is up to us to ensure that we continue to make a positive impression on our guests."

The King's message resonated with the attendees, particularly the cleaning workers and garbage collectors who are at the forefront of the city's cleanliness efforts. They nodded in agreement, inspired by the King's words and his personal involvement in the event.

Commending Leaders and Workers for Their Dedication

King Norodom Sihamoni commended Prime Minister Hun Manet and Phnom Penh Governor Khuong Sreng for their contributions to peace, stability, and development in the city. He praised their efforts in enhancing the city's infrastructure, sanitation, and waste management systems.

During the event, Governor Khuong Sreng briefed the King on the improvements made in recent years, including the work of three cleaning companies that collect and transport an average of 3,700 tons of solid waste daily. These companies, along with the dedicated cleaning workers and garbage collectors, have played a crucial role in maintaining the cleanliness of the capital city.

A Day of Gratitude and Encouragement

National Clean City Day was not just about emphasizing the importance of a clean environment; it was also a day to honor and show appreciation for the hardworking men and women who keep Phnom Penh clean. King Norodom Sihamoni's presence and donations to the trash collectors served as a powerful reminder of their invaluable service to the city and its citizens.

As the event came to a close, the King's message continued to echo in the hearts and minds of those in attendance: the responsibility to maintain a clean and green environment lies with each and every one of us. With this renewed sense of purpose, the people of Phnom Penh are more determined than ever to preserve the beauty and cleanliness of their city.

In summary: King Norodom Sihamoni of Cambodia emphasized the importance of environmental responsibility and preserving the beauty of Phnom Penh on National Clean City Day. He commended the efforts of Prime Minister Hun Manet, Phnom Penh Governor Khuong Sreng, and over 2,000 cleaning workers and garbage collectors in maintaining the city's cleanliness. The King's personal involvement and donations served as a reminder of the collective responsibility to protect and preserve the environment for future generations.