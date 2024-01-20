King Charles's Biography: A PR Move to Shape His Legacy

When Robert Hardman's biography, 'Charles III: New King, New Court,' made its debut, it ignited a flurry of discussions. The book, serialised in the Daily Mail, contained a revelation that ruffled royal feathers - the claim that Queen Elizabeth II was displeased by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's assertion of her consent in naming their daughter Lilibet. Yet, public relations experts David Yelland and Simon Lewis have pointed out a different angle of significance: the book's release signifying a strategic move in King Charles's public relations efforts.

A Deliberate PR Move

Yelland, a former tabloid editor, and Lewis, the late Queen's ex-communications secretary, examined the importance of King Charles's biographer choice on their BBC podcast 'When It Hits the Fan.' The selection of Hardman, who enjoys a close association with the Daily Mail, for such an intimate access to the Royal Family and confidential documents was not merely by chance. It was a calculated public relations decision aimed at steering the King's legacy.

The Power of a Biographer's Pen

The choice of a biographer is pivotal in shaping a public figure's reputation, both presently and posthumously. Hardman's biography has already sparked controversy with its account of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's claim of the late Queen's approval for their daughter's name, contradicting the couple's version. The biography also delves into the family's internal tensions and the impact on Prince William, offering a glimpse into the royal family's private affairs.

A Subtle Shift in Royal PR

The insights shared by Yelland and Lewis suggest a subtle yet significant shift in the Royal Household's approach to public relations and legacy management. King Charles's choice of Hardman as his biographer, coupled with the ensuing controversy, underscores the royal family's evolving approach to managing their legacy. The biography, with its contentious revelations and critical analysis, is a testament to the strategic moves being made behind the palace walls.