King Charles III Diagnosed with Cancer: Temporarily Steps Back from Public Duties

In a startling revelation, Britain's King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer. The specific type of cancer remains undisclosed, and the news comes in the wake of his recent treatment for an enlarged prostate. The King, who is 75, has begun a regular treatment regimen and will temporarily step back from his public duties. However, he will continue with his constitutional role as the head of state.

The King's Duties Amidst Treatment

While the King receives outpatient treatment, he will continue to hold weekly audiences with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, unless advised otherwise by his medical team. His role involves several ceremonial duties, such as delivering the State Opening of Parliament speech, giving royal assent to bills passed by Parliament, appointing new prime ministers, dissolving Parliament before general elections, and holding private weekly meetings with the prime minister. These conversations, despite possibly involving political opinions, remain confidential.

Counsellors of State: Stepping Up In the King's Absence

If the King is unable to perform his duties due to his illness, 'Counsellors of State' like Queen Camilla, Prince William, Princess Anne, and Prince Edward can act on his behalf. Prince Harry is also making plans to return to the UK to be with his father in this trying time. As the head of the Commonwealth, King Charles also serves as a symbol of national identity and unity, leading Remembrance Day ceremonies and delivering the annual Christmas Day address.

Cancer Diagnosis: A Departure from Royal Tradition

The King's public disclosure about his cancer treatment marks a departure from traditional royal protocol, where health issues were often kept private. This decision could be attributed to his past role as a patron of cancer-related charities when he was the Prince of Wales. The Palace has not shared further details about the stage of cancer or a prognosis, but the King's sons – Prince William and Prince Harry – have been informed about the diagnosis.

As the nation holds its breath, well-wishes have started pouring in for the King from prominent figures worldwide, including US President Joe Biden. Amidst the uncertainty, the Palace has not confirmed whether the King's scheduled tours will proceed as originally planned.