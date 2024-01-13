Kildwick Primary School Students Delve into UK Parliament’s Inner Workings

A contingent of nearly 30 curious minds from Kildwick Primary School set foot in the illustrious chambers of the UK Parliament recently. The educational exploration introduced the students to the core of the country’s political machinery, its history, and the principles that guide its operation.

Immersive Tour and Interactive Session

The excursion included a guided tour of the parliamentary buildings, where the students soaked in the grandeur and historical significance of the place. Following the tour, an interactive workshop was conducted, designed to engage the young minds and inspire them to think about governance, public service, and their role as responsible citizens.

Engaging Q&A with Julian Smith

Highlighting the visit was a spirited question-and-answer session with Julian Smith, the local Member of Parliament (MP) for Skipton and Ripon. The students, brimming with curiosity, questioned Mr. Smith on a variety of topics. They were particularly keen to know about his favourite subjects for debate and whether he had met the Prime Minister. Mr. Smith, in turn, exhibited great enthusiasm in answering their questions and discussing their future aspirations.

Appreciation and Encouragement

Mr. Smith also expressed his appreciation to Kildwick Primary School for participating in his 2023 Christmas card competition. Here, a student named Georgia Harling emerged as the overall winner, catching Mr. Smith’s attention with her creativity. Further, he underscored the importance of such educational visits, stating they foster a deeper understanding of political processes. He also recommended that other schools should seize the learning opportunities provided by the UK Parliament Education Centre.

In conclusion, the trip was an enlightening experience for the students of Kildwick Primary School, providing them with an inside look into the world of politics and encouraging them to dream big and contribute to society.