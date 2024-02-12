Kilambakkam Bus Terminus Fiasco: DMK Government Under Fire for Mismanagement and Rising Crime Rate

On February 12, 2024, Edappadi K Palaniswami, the Leader of Opposition, lambasted the DMK government for its mishandling of the Kilambakkam bus terminus, leaving passengers stranded and unable to reach their destinations despite announced bus operations. He expressed concern over the escalating crime rate in Tamil Nadu, alleging the government's lack of a comprehensive security plan.

Kilambakkam Bus Terminus Fiasco: A Tale of Mismanagement

The Kilambakkam Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus, intended to ease traffic congestion in Koyambedu, has become a source of public frustration due to its poor execution. The AIADMK regime initially designed the project, but the DMK government, in its haste to inaugurate it, overlooked proper implementation, according to Palaniswami.

The ongoing issue of operating a limited number of buses at the terminus has sparked public discontent and protests, resulting in extended waiting times and inconvenience for travelers. Despite ministerial visits to downplay the situation, alleging conspiracies by opposition parties and omnibus owners, the situation remains unresolved.

Rising Crime Rate and Lack of Security Plans

Expressing concern over the increasing crime rate in Tamil Nadu, Palaniswami accused the government of not having a comprehensive security plan, further exacerbating the situation.

Criticizing the transport minister for attempting to cover up the problems, Palaniswami emphasized the need for the current government to take corrective action to address public grievances.

Omnibus Owners Seek Permission to Operate from Koyambedu

The omnibus owners' approach to the High Court seeking permission to operate buses from Koyambedu has added another layer to the ongoing conflict. The judge has directed certain requests from the owners to be accepted by the Transport department.

Despite Transport Minister SS Sivasankar and Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department Minister PK Sekar Babu's assurance that the omnibus station will be fully operational by the end of April, the situation remains uncertain.

As the opposition leader calls for accountability and immediate action, the DMK government faces mounting pressure to resolve the issues plaguing the Kilambakkam bus terminus and ensure the safety and well-being of the public.