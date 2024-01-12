en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Kenya

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro Endorsed for 2032 Presidency Amid Shift in Mt Kenya’s Political Dynamics

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:02 am EST
Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro Endorsed for 2032 Presidency Amid Shift in Mt Kenya’s Political Dynamics

A significant shift in the political dynamics of Mt Kenya has been marked with the endorsement of Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro for the 2032 presidency by fifteen legislators. This endorsement, coming from MPs from diverse areas, speaks to a belief in Nyoro’s potential as a national leader. It not only strengthens his political standing but may also signify a decline in Rigathi Gachagua’s once-influential position within the region. Such a development could signal changes in the region’s political landscape in the upcoming electoral cycles, including the 2027 elections.

Nyoro’s Initiatives and Recognition

In addition to his political traction, Nyoro has been active in the educational segment, launching an education support program, dubbed Masomo Bora. This initiative eases the financial burden on parents and tackles the issue of school dropouts by enabling learners to pay as little as Sh1,000 for fees. Covering the entire expenses of students in 17 selected schools, the program also provides school uniforms, revision books, and nutritious meals six days a week to students in all 62 day secondary schools. The Masomo Bora program is financed primarily through the National Government Development Fund (NGCDF).

Nyoro’s commitment to the educational well-being of his constituents earned him the title of the best performing lawmaker in 2023 by Infortrak Research company. His initiative has piqued the interest of other Members of Parliament, with fourteen MPs visiting the Kiharu Constituency for benchmarking and eight more MPs preparing to launch similar programs in their respective constituencies.

A Potential Successor

Fifteen Members of Parliament have publicly endorsed Nyoro to potentially succeed President William Ruto in 2032, should Ruto secure a second term in office. The endorsement event, held at Murang’a County’s Mumbi Grounds, has reportedly stirred tension among leaders allied to Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua. It appears that Nyoro’s growing influence and the backing from fellow MPs could reshape the political dynamics of the region in the times to come.

0
Kenya Politics
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Kenya

See more
16 seconds ago
End of an Era: Ann Amadi Concludes Tenure as Chief Registrar of the Judiciary
After a decade of notable service, Ann Amadi has ended her term as the Chief Registrar of the Judiciary, marking a significant transition within the judiciary system. Her role, central to the administration of justice and court operations, has been instrumental in fostering registry efficiency and upholding the rule of law. Legacy of a Decade
End of an Era: Ann Amadi Concludes Tenure as Chief Registrar of the Judiciary
Ex-Nairobi Governor Sonko Unveils Struggle to Rehabilitate Ex-Boxing Champion Achieng
3 hours ago
Ex-Nairobi Governor Sonko Unveils Struggle to Rehabilitate Ex-Boxing Champion Achieng
Kitui Traders Protest Against Scrap Metal Dealers Amidst Rising Theft Concerns
3 hours ago
Kitui Traders Protest Against Scrap Metal Dealers Amidst Rising Theft Concerns
Kenyan MPs Endorse Ndindi Nyoro for 2032 Presidential Bid amid Political Tension
2 hours ago
Kenyan MPs Endorse Ndindi Nyoro for 2032 Presidential Bid amid Political Tension
Kenyan Volleyball Teams Optimistic About Upcoming Season
3 hours ago
Kenyan Volleyball Teams Optimistic About Upcoming Season
Law Society of Kenya Stands Against Remarks Threatening Judicial Independence
3 hours ago
Law Society of Kenya Stands Against Remarks Threatening Judicial Independence
Latest Headlines
World News
A Cry for Justice: Palestinian Protests at The Hague during Israel's ICJ Presentations
8 mins
A Cry for Justice: Palestinian Protests at The Hague during Israel's ICJ Presentations
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at International Court of Justice
9 mins
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at International Court of Justice
Emmanuel Macron Appoints Gabriel Attal as France's New Prime Minister
11 mins
Emmanuel Macron Appoints Gabriel Attal as France's New Prime Minister
Storm's Aftermath: Bulawayo City Council Under Fire for Delayed Response
12 mins
Storm's Aftermath: Bulawayo City Council Under Fire for Delayed Response
President Biden to Visit Allentown, Spotlighting Economic Recovery
12 mins
President Biden to Visit Allentown, Spotlighting Economic Recovery
Former Finance Minister Mwanamvekha Cleared of Charges by Lilongwe High Court
12 mins
Former Finance Minister Mwanamvekha Cleared of Charges by Lilongwe High Court
Nationwide Strikes Paralyze Germany: Economic Powerhouse in Crisis
12 mins
Nationwide Strikes Paralyze Germany: Economic Powerhouse in Crisis
Israel Faces Accusations of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
13 mins
Israel Faces Accusations of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
ZimStat's 2022 Census: A Demographic Snapshot of Bulawayo Province
14 mins
ZimStat's 2022 Census: A Demographic Snapshot of Bulawayo Province
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
26 mins
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
2 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
3 hours
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
3 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
3 hours
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
4 hours
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
4 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES
4 hours
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app