Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro Endorsed for 2032 Presidency Amid Shift in Mt Kenya’s Political Dynamics

A significant shift in the political dynamics of Mt Kenya has been marked with the endorsement of Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro for the 2032 presidency by fifteen legislators. This endorsement, coming from MPs from diverse areas, speaks to a belief in Nyoro’s potential as a national leader. It not only strengthens his political standing but may also signify a decline in Rigathi Gachagua’s once-influential position within the region. Such a development could signal changes in the region’s political landscape in the upcoming electoral cycles, including the 2027 elections.

Nyoro’s Initiatives and Recognition

In addition to his political traction, Nyoro has been active in the educational segment, launching an education support program, dubbed Masomo Bora. This initiative eases the financial burden on parents and tackles the issue of school dropouts by enabling learners to pay as little as Sh1,000 for fees. Covering the entire expenses of students in 17 selected schools, the program also provides school uniforms, revision books, and nutritious meals six days a week to students in all 62 day secondary schools. The Masomo Bora program is financed primarily through the National Government Development Fund (NGCDF).

Nyoro’s commitment to the educational well-being of his constituents earned him the title of the best performing lawmaker in 2023 by Infortrak Research company. His initiative has piqued the interest of other Members of Parliament, with fourteen MPs visiting the Kiharu Constituency for benchmarking and eight more MPs preparing to launch similar programs in their respective constituencies.

A Potential Successor

Fifteen Members of Parliament have publicly endorsed Nyoro to potentially succeed President William Ruto in 2032, should Ruto secure a second term in office. The endorsement event, held at Murang’a County’s Mumbi Grounds, has reportedly stirred tension among leaders allied to Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua. It appears that Nyoro’s growing influence and the backing from fellow MPs could reshape the political dynamics of the region in the times to come.